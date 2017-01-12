Extreme sports complex planned for South Wales to feature mountain bike trails

Extreme innit

A £425million 336 hectare site near Ebbw Vale will include mountain bike trails, BMX park and a skatepark amongst other extreme sports.

The two companies behind the plan are the motorsport-based The Circuit of Wales and The EXTREME Sports Company (yes those folk behind THe Extreme Sports Channel and all those MTB VHS tapes you watched in the nineties).

At the moment there’s no information as to the type or length of the mountain bike trails being planned. All we have to go off is a basic site-plan graphic. On this truncated site-plan the mountain biking area is a green area shared with ‘BMX’, ‘Paintball’ and ‘Extreme lodges and accommodation’.

The site will be “a collection of indoor and outdoor action and adventure sports, leisure facilities, a variety of food and beverage offerings alongside retail outlets and themed accommodation will breathe life, regenerate and create new jobs in the local area … it is the most significant capital investment program in automotive, motorsport and extreme sport infrastructure in the UK within the last 50 years.”

>>> Check out all our trail centre guides

It’s clearly early days at the moment but any news of somewhere new to ride is always good news. We look forward to hearing more details about what this project has to offer mountain bikers.