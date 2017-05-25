£10 Wiggle voucher when you enter South Downs Epic or Surrey Ups & Downs MTB events

Offer ends on Bank Holiday Monday - so act fast!

From today until Bank Holiday Monday whereby if you book any Wiggle Super Series event you get a free £10 voucher to spend online at Wiggle.

The upcoming MTB events in question are the Wiggle South Downs Epic MTB on 4th June and the Wiggle Ups & Downs MTB on 16th July.

Wiggle South Downs Epic MTB, 4th June

The Wiggle South Downs Epic stands out as one of our best mountain bike events in the calendar. At 40 miles, the Epic route of this ride is the longest, and its 3,218ft of elevation gain also makes for the most amount of climbing – with Standard and Short courses also ranking as relatively tough.

Don’t let this dissuade you though as the climbs give irresistible dropping descents in return, and the incredible views and scenic Sussex sights across the South Downs National Park are tricky to top.

Wiggle Ups and Downs MTB, 16th July

Great news! The Wiggle Ups and Downs MTB has been re-scheduled for the 16th July 2017.

If you had previously entered for the original date and still want to ride this event, you don’t need to do anything as you will be automatically transferred.

Updated route information, elevations and GPX files will be updated very soon. We’ll let the world know when it’s all ready via our Social Media accounts.