The three UK enduro races that are also EWS qualifiers

Fancy a crack at an EWS? You'll need to excel in one of these UK events first

The Enduro World Series is coming to a race near you as the list of official Qualifier events grows to 50 global races. Here are the three UK ones.

UK Enduro World Series qualifiers

These three events will allow the fastest riders a way to secure entry to their chosen EWS races. Enduro Mountain Bike Association members can gain points based on their results at these races, with their best three results of the year totalled to generate their global qualifying ranking for the following year. More details about how the global ranking will be calculated will be released soon.

The Qualifier events were introduced in 2016, with 40 events taking place in 18 countries, and so far roughly 300 athletes have gained direct entry to this season’s races as a result of the system.

Global enduro

Beyond these shores, the expanded lists of races sees the EWS moving into new territories including Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Poland, Switzerland, Colombia and Slovakia. There will also be a race in Lesotho, marking the first time the EWS will hold an event in Africa.

EWS boss Chris Ball: “The Qualifier events have been a real success when they were introduced in 2016 and it’s great to see them expanding this season. Demand for EWS entries grows year on year and the Qualifier events are a great way for riders, especially amateurs, to have a clear and fair pathway into the World Series.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of applications we’ve had to host Qualifiers this year, and it’s great to see so many countries involved – with 43 nationalities already entered in this season’s EWS races it’s amazing to see how truly global the sport has become. It’s great to offer so many riders the chance to participate in the series and we look forward to seeing who rises through the Qualifier ranks to qualify for the main EWS races in 2019”