Steve Peat Bikes & Beers talking tour this Oct-Nov

NB: May contain some strong language
Like Steve Peat? Like bikes? Like beers? Then this is very probably the tour for you! Grab a ticket and learn all about a mountain bike legend.
>>> Nine reasons we’ll miss Steve Peat now he’s retired
Steve Peat Bikes & Beers dates
- Tues 16 Oct MALVERN Malvern Theatres 01684 892277
- Wed 17 Oct BATH Komedia 01225 489070
- Mon 22 Oct STAFFORD Gatehouse Theatre 01785 619080
- Tues 23 Oct NOTTINGHAM Playhouse 0115 941 9419
- Wed 24 Oct LINCOLN New Theatre Royal Lincoln 01522 519999
- Mon 29 Oct CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre 01245 606505
- Tues 30 Oct HORSHAM Capitol Theatre 01403 750220
- Wed 31 Oct HIGH WYCOMBE Old Town Hall 01494 512000
- Thurs 1 Nov SHEFFIELD Octagon Centre
- Mon 5 Nov LEEDS City Varieties Music Hall 0113 243 0808
- Tues 6 Nov BUXTON Buxton Opera House 01298 72190
- Wed 7 Nov CAERNARFON Galeri Theatre 01286 685250
- Thurs 8 Nov NEWTOWN Theatr Hafren 01686 614555
- Mon 12 Nov LANCASTER Town Hall 01524 582803
- Tues 13 Nov INVERNESS Eden Court 01463 234234
- Wed 14 Nov STIRLING Albert Halls 01786 473544
- Tues 20 Nov CHRISTCHURCH Regent Centre 01202 499199
- Wed 21 Nov FALMOUTH Princess Pavilion 01326 211222
- Thurs 22 Nov EXETER Corn Exchange 01392 665938
- Fri 23 Nov CHELTENHAM Town Hall 08445 762210
Speakers From The Edge: “Mountain biking superstar Steve Peat tells the story of his illustrious racing career; the bikes, the world cups, the parties and the pursuit of the seemingly elusive World Championship title which some thought might never come!
“In Bikes & Beers, Steve takes audiences along the journey that saw him rise from plumbing to podiums and become one of the most successful men’s downhill racers of all time, showing just how the man who wouldn’t back down earned his place as a legend in the sport of mountain biking!”