SKI-AN-DURO: a bonkers ski and mountain bike enduro in Scotland

Ski-An-Duro is an absolutely bonkers ski/board and mountain bike enduro from the summit of Aonach Mor to the Pine Martin café at the base station.

Ski-An-Duro format

Taking place on 17 March 2018, 150 individuals or teams are expected to compete in this exclusive race.

Open to individuals or teams, participants will start with a Le Mans style run to their ski or boards then descend a route incorporating the ski areas many features to the designated transition area to pick up their bikes. From transition participants will have to ride an enduro style stage incorporating sections of the world famous mountain bike downhill course all the way to the base station.

Peter MacFarlane, Managing Director of Nevis Range, said: “It’s great to continue our successful collaboration with No Fuss with the launch of another new and exciting event here at Nevis Range.”

The event, which is along similar lines to events such as the Ski-To-Sea races at Mt Baker in the USA and others staged annually in countries like New Zealand, will see Scottish and UK racers tackle a variety of challenges both above and below the snowline.

The format for Ski-An-Duro is simple – two initial stages with your combined time giving you a grid position for the final mass start race.

Stage 1

A classic mountain bike enduro stage utilising one of the many legendary stages at Nevis Range.

Stage 2

The snow sport stage utilising the Nevis Range mountain terrain and maximising the existing snow cover. This stage is for skiers or boarders and will present a course as demanding as conditions will allow.

Stage 3

The mass start race from as high on the mountain as conditions will allow, participants will race to the designated transition area before changing to mountain bike and descending the mountain using parts of the world famous mountain bike downhill course and other classic enduro routes that the mountain has to offer.

Chris O’Brien, Destination Manager for the Outdoor Capital of the UK, said: “Just when you’re settling down for a some gentle 2018 planning No Fuss Events come along with something totally off the wall and get the whole team excited about a stunning new race for the Outdoor Capital calendar! We can’t wait to work with Nevis Range and No Fuss to help make this happen every year!”