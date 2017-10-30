1st, 2nd and 3rd place runs from Rampage (plus the guy who got robbed)

Kurt Sorge with the hat-trick

Kurt Sorge wins 2017 Red Bull Rampage with first ever hat-trick. Watch his winning run and the runners up and the run that should have done better.

Kurt Sorge’s Red Bull Rampage 2017 winning run

Canadian Sorge became the first three-time Red Bull Rampage winner by stomping an amazing final run, highlighted by two huge backflips off the iconic cliffs of Virgin, Utah.

Cam Zink 2nd

Cam Zink had to settle with second place after landing his own pair of huge backflip drops and adding in a 360 at the bottom on his first run.

Ethan Nell 3rd

Rampage’s 2017 Rookie of the Year award goes to Utah’s Nell, who came out to the contest excited and ready to go for it – and it showed in his second run performance to take an unexpected third place.

Antoine Bizet woz robbed

Antoine Bizet won the People’s Choice Award. Which is nice. But surely the judges must be feeling a bit guilty for not scoring this epic run a bit higher.

Bizet: “The video I did of my RedBull Rampage 2017 first run. Thanks so much to everyone who supported me all these years, and to those who got me people’s choice award! You guys should all get paid too, you are the best juges! Enjoy what you do is all that really matters: What a great riding day it was!”

Red Bull Rampage 2017 report

With arguably his best ride in his storied Red Bull Rampage history, Kurt Sorge took home gold at the 12th edition of the most coveted mountain biking event in the world. Rounding out the Red Bull Rampage podium was Cameron Zink, freeride mountain bike icon, coming in a close second, and rookie Ethan Nell, a twenty-year-old Utah local who was competing in the event for the first time, taking home third.

Sorge, Zink and Brandon Semenuk were all battling it out for the first ever Red Bull Rampage hat trick. At the end of the day, with a score of 92.66 in his first run, Sorge came out on top and not only became the 2017 champion but the first athlete to take home three golds – cementing him as the winningest athlete in Red Bull Rampage history.

“I am speechless. I can’t believe it. It was a lot of work out here for a couple of weeks, and to make my diggers, everyone back home and the fans proud, is out of this world,” said Sorge.

This year’s finals didn’t disappoint with remarkable runs down the mountain. Judged on four sets of criteria, including difficulty of line, air amplitude, control and fluidity, tricks and style, all athletes worked to impress the judges as they rode down the other-worldly terrain of Virgin, Utah, just outside of Zion National Park.

“All riders were going huge and doing technical tricks off all of the big features – putting together really technical flowy lines,” said the champion.

Semenuk, winner from Red Bull Rampage 2016, and Brett Rheeder both fell in their first run and then took on their second redemption run with confidence, putting together solid performances to claim fourth and fifth place, respectively.

RED BULL RAMPAGE 2017 FINAL RESULTS

1. Kurt Sorge (CAN) – 92.66

2. Cameron Zink (USA) – 90.33

3. Ethan Nell (USA) – 90.00

4. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) – 89.66

5. Brett Rheeder (CAN) – 89.33

6. Thomas Genon (BEL) – 89.00

7. Carson Storch (USA) – 87.66

8. Kyle Strait (USA) – 87.33

9. Tyler McCaul (USA) – 87.00

10. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN) – 84.33

11. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPN) – 83.00

12. Antoine Bizet (FRA) – 81.66

13. Darren Berrecloth (CAN) – 81.00

14. Vincent Tupin (FRA) – 78.00

15. Pierre Edouard Ferry (FRA) – 76.33

16. Logan Binggeli (USA) – 69.66

17. Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN) – 68.66

18. Ryan Howard (USA) – 67.66

Kelly McGarry Spirit Award Chosen by the Athletes

To commemorate the life of mountain biking legend Kelly McGarry, the participating athletes named Pierre Edouard Ferry for the Kelly McGarry Spirit Award, awarded to the rider that most embodied the spirit of McGarry during this year’s event.