All you need to know about first ever Pump Track World Championship

The 2018 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship
Claudio Caluori‘s Velosolutions and Red Bull partner for new global series has been launched to crown the first-ever Pump Track world champion.
Pump Track World Championship dates
- 10/11 March Rosendaal, The Netherlands
- 31 March Kerobokan, Bali
- 07 April Manila, The Philippines
- 07 April Wellington, New Zealand
- 21 April Hyderabad, India
- 28 April Durban, South Africa
- 28 April (tbc) Kotaix, Puerto Varras, Chile
- 01 May Roma, Lesotho
- 5 May Neunkirchen, Austria
- 19 May Oklahoma City, USA
- 19 May Riga, Latvia
- 26/27 May Leavenworth, USA
- 10 June Pärnu, Estonia
- 23 June Aranyaphrathet, Thailand
- 30 June Carpentras, France
- 30 June Glasgow, Scotland
- 7/8 July Brugg, Switzerland (tbc)
- 14 July Gross-Umstadt, Germany tbc Wals, Austria
- 4 August Nanaimo, Canada
- 5 August Akaigawa, Japan
- 19 August (tbc) Balzers, Liechtenstein
- 25/26 August (tbc) Siror, Italy
- 07 September 2018 Lenzerheide, Switzerland (Final)
Race format
Racing will either take place in a head-to-head battle or a time trial, the format varying depend on the track.
A total of 23 qualifying rounds have been scheduled on the provisional calendar from March to August with the UCI Championship then ensuing on 7 September.
The UK hosts a qualifying round on 30th June in Glasgow.
The top four men and women from each round will advance to the aforementioned World Championship, and each winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip to said championship.
Claudio Caluori: “We are extremely grateful for all the adventures, new friendships, countries and cultures we have experienced around the world during Velosolutions pump track constructions. Through our partnership with Red Bull we can now give something back, The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship gives riders from around the world the chance to be a World Champion and make their country proud.”