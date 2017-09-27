Steve Peat will help you flog your old bike bits

Peaty's Bike Bonanza is back

The 4th annual Peatys Bike Bonanza is happening in November. A great place to buy and sell used bikes, bike parts and other random mtb bits and bobs.

Peatys Bike Bonanza 2017

Sunday 12th November 2017

Magna, Magna Way, Rotherham, S60 1FD

10am – 1pm

10am – 11am exclusive ‘early bird ticket holders’ access

Tickets: Available to buy via the website or on the door (£8 adult, £4 children)

Stalls can be booked online

It’s back once again, but has a new home. It’s outgrown the Ponds Forge venue and has upped sticks and moved a short distance to Magna Science & Adventure Centre. Magna has free parking, easy motorway access and a huge event space enabling them to cram even more Bonanza Bargains in there.

Peaty’s Bike Bonanza is now in its 4th year and has been a success for both traders and buyers. As well as Joe Public flogging their wares, there’s some bike shops and even pro riders sell off their stock. Visitors get to benefit from bargain prices and meet some of their heroes. Bonus!

The Bonanza is a relaxed vibe where you can view and check out the items in the flesh. We reckon that getting hold of an ‘early bird’ ticket is a must. This ticket gets you in an hour earlier than folk who turn up on the day. A wholehour to sift through and bag the best bargains for yourself!