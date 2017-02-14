A single 100km lap race on the Isle of Man

One lap. One hundred kilometres.

The Isle of Man will host the British Cycling National Marathon Championships for the first time in 2017.

The BC National Marathon Championships on 30th July 2017 is a single 100km lap of the Manx countryside.

Nigel Morris, the event organiser and chair of the Manx Mountain Bike Club, said: “Competitors should expect a hard going, strenuous day out with ample competition from a strong local set of riders as well as experienced UK riders such as multiple event winner and current National Marathon Champion, Ben Thomas.

“With 3250m of climbing over the 100km route the event course will test even the most experienced rider, with expectations that even the fastest riders will be out on course for over 5 hours.”

If that’s not quite long enough for you (what’s the matter with you?) then the original 100-mile Manx Marathon Championship is being run at the same time and has already attracted a quality field from past and new entrants.

Also built into the event options is The Manx 50 over the final 50km of the event. Further information can be found at www.manx100.com

Department of Economic Development Minister LaurenceSkelly MHK said: “Congratulations to the team at the Manx 100 on being awarded this prestigious national championship for 2017. It shows what an excellent destination the Isle of Man is for well-organised outdoor events that offer a unique challenge.”