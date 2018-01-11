London Bike Show to host UK’s first ever Gold FMB World Tour Event

Air to the Throne 2018

Taking place at this year’s London Bike Show will be the Air to the Throne, a freestyle mountain bike competition, with the final taking place on Sunday.

After two successful years at the London Bike Show, the event has finally been awarded Gold FMB World Tour status in 2018. This will be the first time the UK has hosted a competition of this level, and means riders will be competing for a prize purse of €15,000.

This year’s competition will be bigger than ever with a huge course which they claim will test the riders to the limit.

An international field consisting of the World’s best riders, including Matt ‘Frames of Mind’ Jones and Nicholi ‘1440’ Rogatkin, will be putting their bodies on the line, performing high-flying tricks. 40 riders will take place in the competition, with riders being announced in the run up to the event.

Tarek Rasouli, FMBA’s Vice President: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the London Bike Show to take some of the world’s best FMB riders to the United Kingdom for the first FMB Gold event that has ever been in the UK. Especially during the winter it is really great for the athletes to get the chance to show their sickest tricks on an indoor course!”

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk/airtothrone

The London Bike Show returns to London’s ExCeL from February 23 – 25, 2018, promising a celebration of cycling and a good day out for cyclists.