Why next month’s Gnar PMBA Enduro is not like any other enduro

16 stages in one day!

Round 4 of the 2017 PMBA Enduro series once again visits the tight and twisted Gnar Bike Park for fresh cut loam and dare-you doubles.

Date: 10th September, Gnar bike park, Penrith

Gnar Bike Park in Cumbria hasn’t been around for long – check out our story from May last year – but it’s already an established place-to-play in Cumbria.

What the park may lack in outright acreage it more than makes up for in sheer density of track. Gnar is all about the wiggle – and airtime. The Gnar Bike Park PMBA enduro will see competitors do a total of sixteen (16!) timed stages.

Gnar PMBA Press Release:

One of the best things about Enduro is variety, a variety of stages at an event, a variety of events in a series and even the variety in the format choices.

Round 4 at Gnar bike park certainly mixes it up, we have 8 short stages and you’ll race each one twice, 16 stages in a day! 2 less than last year but 2 more trails as last year 6 trails were done 3X each.

Stages are still loamy despite 100 people a week riding here as its really good ground in these woods, and to get 8 stages we’ll also have fresh cut trail with virgin loam only available for this one race weekend. We expect total race time to be similar to our other events, 10min+ for the fastest guys.

With the series results allowing riders only to drop 1 event in the total points its all to play for with 2 rounds left. Series standings can be viewed here.

Practice will be till around 10.45 in the morning, with racing starting earlier than normal at 11am. Everyone will start at 11am, you’ll just start on different stages, no groups leaving every 5 mins with all the stages on one hillside there is no need for a circular route you can start on any stage so we can all start together. This means almost zero queuing.

Onsite catering by The Spit ‘N’ Crackle / Surf and Turf van we usually use when there is no onsite cafe (Graythwaite last 2 years, Lee Quarry this year, here at Gnar last year)

Close-by camping field – free for entrants, if you want to stay over.

Saturday: Gnar will still be open to the public on Saturday, till dusk (approx 7pm). PMBA entrants will get a discount on the day rate just £5 (£1 lifetime membership required if you’re not already a member)

Entries are still available.

Plans are already well on for the 2018 series, watch out for info soon.The PMBA series is the UK’s most successful enduro series. More people race the Hope PMBA Enduros than any other series. We have just the right balance of fun, gnar, banter and challenge backed up with a experienced team so you can be assured of a smooth running day with lots of “saddle time”.