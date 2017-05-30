Race your mates (or just yourself) at Forest of Dean Thursdays

Last Thursday of the month in June, July and August.

A new event format is being launched this summer at the Pedalabikeaway Cycle Centre in the Forest of Dean – FOD Thursdays.

After a recent visit to Whistler and taking part in the Phat Wednesdays Downhill event, the guys at Pedalabikeaway have been inspired to launch FOD Thursdays.

The events will run on the last Thursday of the month in June, July and August.

What are FOD Thursdays?

FOD Thursdays will see one of the gravity lines being taped out with full live timing at the centre provided by Chris Roberts and his team, and the guys from Flyup Downhill providing uplift to the top for those that want it at just £2.50 an uplift.

Riders will be able to rock up from 6pm, pick up their timing chip and go and set times on the course.

Riders can ride the track as many times as they like over the evening, with the course closing at 8.30pm and there will spot prize over the night.

Riders riding all 3 events will be put into a raffle draw at the last event for some prizes.

It costs £15 per rider to cover the timing. Every rider gets a free beer, cider or glass of wine at the end of the evening to “celebrate with their mates and add to the chilled out vibe of the event”.

Is it a race?

No, it’s not a race, but it is an opportunity to set and improve times on a waymarked course.

Aimed at all levels of MTB riders, the courses won’t be too technical, and so perfect for both racers and those thinking about entering their 1st enduro event.

All riders will get a list of their times over the evening, but there will be no official results.

“We loved the chilled out vibe when we visited Phat Wednesdays in Whistler and wanted to create a similar kind of vibe back here in the U.K. Loads of people love timing themselves down the hill with apps like strava, so we would thought we would create the opportunity for people to measure and improve their times over an evening, then refresh themselves with some great food and drink afterwards.” – Gareth Sheppard from Pedalabikeaway.