Enduro2 Davos is another Euro enduro to put on your ever-growing list

Okay, where do we sign?

Last month saw the first ever Enduro2 Davos race take place in Davos Klosters in Switzerland. Enjoy this highlights video and inspiring images.

The biking trails in this part of the world look incredible. Davos’ reputation as a secret mountain biking hotspot is not going to be secret much longer.

Enduro2 Davos race format

Racers compete in pairs on multiple timed downhill stages. Racing with mates against the clock ramps up the fun factor, and helping each other safely finish and sharing the responsibility for speed. The whole event atmosphere is more laidback than a typical enduro.

Having said that, it was still won by full-time pro enduro riders: the fastest pair were Nico Lau and Gustav Wildhaber of Cube Action Team.

Full results can be found at https://timing.sportident.com/de/results/2017/enduro2

This part of Switzerland – called Graumbünden – tops out at over 4,000m elevation. World Cup DH venue Lenzerheide is over the hill from Davos, there are just so many huge, sharp mountains jutting into one another in whatever direction you look.

Most of the trails raced in Davos Klosters are cared for by a local trail crew with a gift for maintaining incredibly fast and flowing trails high above the tree line.

Apparently, the signature of these trails is how you can really let go and trust the terrain and speed, without ever losing that feeling of being out in the midst of nowhere in amazing scenery. The tracks aren’t overly manicured or bermed to death. Enduro2 claims to offer a really good mix of challenging terrain.

Feedback from the competitors (and locals) has been positive, so Enduro2 is already planning to return to Davos Klosters next year.

Same time of year. New stages. Entry announcements are “coming soon”.

Enduro2 Davos team: “This year’s awesome Enduro2 event wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors Davos Klosters Mountains, Graubünden Sport and Swisslos and the superb organisation of the team at Bike Academy Davos. And to all the marshals, mechanics, timekeepers, doctors, course markers, volunteers and everybody else that gave their time to see all the riders safely round the course all weekend – the organisers extend a massive ‘thank you’ – the event certainly couldn’t happen without your amazing efforts.”