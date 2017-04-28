Stop work! It’s Claudio course preview time

Hurray!

Mr Caluori and Master Greenland are here with a course preview from this Sunday’s World Cup Downhill event in Lourdes.

Video description

Red Bull TV: “We’re back for a new World Cup season, and as ever our trusty course preview pilot Claudio Caluori is with us for another year of fun and frolics on, and sometimes off, the track.

“This is the third time Caluori has made his own little Lourdes pilgrimage down the hills high above the French town. The course has undergone some minor modifications this year but is no less technical than previous years and just as fast.

“On this occasion there’s no French rider to help our Swiss hero down the course so stepping into the breech is 2016 World Championship silver medallist Laurie Greenland.

“See how they both got on in the player above.”