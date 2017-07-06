Claudio previews the Lenzerheide World Cup track

A couple of mechanicals can't stop Caluori.

Claudio Caluori’s back on home soil in the Swiss mountains and is ready to roll with another World Cup course preview.

It’s that man again.

A suspected flat tyre, a jammed chain, a badly cased jump, a broken shifter and a daunting finish line drop. It’s a good ‘un.

There’s also some classic Claudio yelps in this. Enjoy!

Red Bull: “Claudio Caluori’s made it safely across to Lenzerheide, Switzerland for Round 5 of the UCI DH World Cup after a long ride on the Scott Velosolutions bus from Vallnord.

“There’s no time for him to rest however. The Swiss native is straight out on the track for the Lenzerheide course preview and is joined by his young Scott team rider Gaëtan Vigé, a Frenchman fresh from his first 10 top in the Elite category in Andorra.

“Caluori knows the Lenzerheide course well from having some involvement in getting it World Cup ready before the track made its debut on the circuit in 2015. It didn’t stop him crashing on the course preview last year though, and he admits to nerves in facing one of the new additions to this year’s Lenzerheide track – a 4m drop near the finish line.

“Things don’t run like clockwork on the run and a few minor mechanical issues on the way down don’t help Caluori’s nerves one bit.”