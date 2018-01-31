Canyon brand experience event coming to UK in March

Demo bikes, display bikes and wild protoypes

Direct sales bike behemoth Canyon are having a display and demo bike weekend this March at the Mercedes Benz World at Brooklands in Surrey.

Canyon Experience UK need to know

24th and 25th March 2018

Brooklands, Surrey

Free (pre-enter online)

The event is free, consumers are invited to pre-register their interest at canyon.com/contests/ExperienceUK and will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a Canyon bike of their choice (up to the value of £1300).

Canyon press release

Canyon is pleased to announce its first ever UK brand experience event which will take place over two days at Mercedes Benz World at Brooklands in Surrey on the 24th & 25th March 2018. Canyon will be occupying over 1000m2 of exhibition area where over 40 Canyon bikes will be on display including some of our 2018 road and MTB models alongside some of the brand’s most iconic historic and concept bikes.

Nick Allen, UK Market Manager says:

“We’re super excited to be hosting the first ever brand experience event in the UK. Because of the size of the space, we’re able to offer Canyon fans and potential customers the opportunity to get up close with a huge range of our 2018 bikes and check out iconic bikes from Canyon’s history.”

Alongside the exhibition there will be the opportunity to test a selection of bikes at a demo tent just outside the main building for both days.

Canyon will also be hosting a special exhibition of photography by Tino Pohlmann marking the last 11 years of Canyon bikes being ridden in the pro peloton – the Canyon story so far through the lens of a world class cycling photographer and close friend of the brand since 2007.

An extensive 2-day program of talks on stage with Canyon athletes and engineers will be finalised soon and published in our news & stories section at canyon.com