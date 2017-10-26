2018 British Enduro Champs heading for Tweed Valley in June

Weekend of June 9th-10th

The Whyte Bikes British Enduro Championships 2018 to be held in Scotland’s Tweed Valley on the weekend of June 9th-10th.

>>> 19 tips for your first enduro

The organisers – who also put on TweedLove – are promising a big production for the event weekend. “This is a really important race for UK enduro and we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s worthy of becoming the most significant Championship in British mountain bike racing,” says event director Neil Dalgleish.

Dalgleish continued: “The British Enduro Mountain Bike Association organisers have agreed the race will move around the ‘home nations’ annually, giving different venues and organisers the opportunity to showcase their trails and race production. We’re proud to announce that Scotland and the Tweed Valley will be hosts for 2018, and we’re working with forestry officials and landowners on a course which we hope will showcase the best riding in the valley, with stages befitting of a classic British Champs race. We have some awesome trails here, so it should be a fantastic event.”

Enduro is an extremely popular race format in the UK of late and shows no signs of letting up. Events sell out fast. Tweed Valley enduro races are already amongst the most popular in the country, with TweedLove’s Triple Crown series the best attended enduro series in the UK for the last two years.

Demand for places on the start list of the British Champs is expected to be high. “We want this annual race to be a pinnacle of the UK enduro calendar, so that’s how we’ll approach the production of it,” says Neil. “The event is timed to coincide with the big TweedLove bike festival weekend, so it’s going to be a real celebration of trail riding in what we believe is the spiritual home of UK enduro. We’re keen to help build the reputation of a race which represents top rung racing in British MTB’s most popular discipline, so it should provide a real test and challenge for riders, in a friendly spirit, and on some of these islands’ best trails.”

Whyte Bikes is a very suitable sponsor for UK enduro. As Neil explains: “Whyte Bikes’ success over the last few years has been incredibly impressive and we’ve enjoyed working positively with them in the past. Their bikes demonstrate how well they understand riders’ needs in this country – we’re proud to have such an awesome British brand as title sponsor.”

>>> Whyte S-150 C Works first ride

Guy Farrant, managing director of Whyte Bikes said: “Whyte are delighted to support the 2018 BEMBA British Enduro Championships as title partner. Having worked with Neil on TweedLove we know his events are always well organised with a great vibe. We enjoy supporting enduro racing as it’s both competitive and fun – as well as a perfect showcase for our UK developed bikes. This Championship event will see the weekend warrior rubbing shoulders with pro-elite sponsored riders and is set to be the highlight of the UK season.”

Entry details for the Whyte Bikes B.E.M.B.A British Enduro Championships will be announced shortly. Watch this space.