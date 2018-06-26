Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack returns to Hamsterley for 2018

Unique enduro format racing returns to the forest for 2018

22nd July 2018. Save the date as this is when the Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack returns for another outing. And you don’t want to miss it.

Unlike any other race in the calendar, this enduro style event mixes things up by putting all competitors together in a knockout style format, eventually crowning the Kings and Queens of Danny Hart’s home trails at Hamsterley Forest.

How it works

The full field of 200 riders are given four hours to complete as many of the timed trails as they possibly can in order to set their fastest times. After this four hour period the top half progress to the ninety minute second round. Here the slate is wiped clean so everyone starts on an equal footing. If you are lucky and skilled enough to make it into the top thirty two you will then face a final run to determine which riders walk away with the spoils.

Every rider who registers and races will receive a complimentary Alpinestars t-shirt and will be in with a chance of securing some of the freshest Alpinestars kit in their respective age and gender categories.

MTB Trail Attack will be organised and managed by Focal Events and will take place across the Transmission, Accelerator and Nitrous trails at Hamsterley Forest, County Durham.

Live timing for each individual trail and the full run will show where you stand as the cut off times approach. Will you push harder to make the cut or can you rest up knowing you have already made it? With no limits on the number of runs you can take, there is time to find your line and ride it hard!

For more information and to register, head over to the Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack site.

Get ready for a day of flat out riding with your mates, competing against your own best times, your mate’s times and other racers as you battle it out to see who will be crowned Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack Champion 2018.