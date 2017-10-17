A National Downhill Series will happen in 2018

MIJ Downhill will be hosting 3 rounds out of 5
MIJ Downhill have announced that they will be hosting three rounds (out of a five round series) of the 2018 National Downhill Series.
MIJ Downhill’s Facebook post
(In case the embed above doesn’t display properly!)
Hi all. There will be a HSBC National Downhill Series in 2018.
BC have announced that there will be a 5 round series and we have been awarded Rounds, 3, 4 and 5.
Venues and dates have been given to us and we are getting them approved by the venues. More info ASAP.
We are sure we all agree this is great News
Cheers
MIJ
The previous organiser, Si Paton, has given his blessing to the announcement from MIJ Downhill. Commenting under the Facebook post, Si Paton said “Congratulations MIJ on behalf of the BDS Team. UK Downhill is in safe hands. Looking forward to see who else will be running the show!”
Who – and where – will be hosting the other two rounds has yet to be announced. HSBC have seemingly been confirmed as title sponsors once more. There has as yet been no word from British Cycling.
There are loads of rumours flying around in downhill circles with Shropshire’s Pearce Cycles often being mentioned as alternative hosts for some/all rounds. Whether Pearce Cycles are up for it is unclear but they are certainly well liked and respected in the UK downhill race and uplift scene.