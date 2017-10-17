A National Downhill Series will happen in 2018

MIJ Downhill will be hosting 3 rounds out of 5

MIJ Downhill have announced that they will be hosting three rounds (out of a five round series) of the 2018 National Downhill Series.

Hi all. There will be a HSBC National Downhill Series in 2018.

BC have announced that there will be a 5 round series and we have been awarded Rounds, 3, 4 and 5.

Venues and dates have been given to us and we are getting them approved by the venues. More info ASAP.