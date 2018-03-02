Poll: Who will win this year’s Enduro World Series men’s title?

Cunningham v Hill v Rude v Melamed v A.N. Other?

Downhill racer Ruaridh Cunningham will be competing in the full Enduro World Series 2018 season. Should Sam Hill be worried?

“I’m really excited to be joining the Trek Factory Racing Enduro team in 2018. Having ridden Trek for the majority of my downhill career, I’m stoked to be back working with such an awesome company as I switch my focus over to enduro. I’ve really enjoyed the switch up to my training and although many skills from my downhill background transfer over, I also understand I have a lot to learn over the coming months. With the knowledge, support, and equipment we have in the program, I know I have everything I need to make my way to the sharp end of the field in 2018” – Ruaridh Cunningham.

Last year’s Enduro World Series was sensationally won by another ex-downhill World Cup racer – some guy called Sam Hill – and having Cunningham joining the battle is going to make for even more intriguing season for the EWS.

But what do you think? Can Hill do it again? Can Cunningham take the overall in his debut season? Will we the return of an in-form Richie Rude? And how about Jesse Melamed who’s opened his 2018 enduro race account with victory already down at the Andes Pacifico?

We’ll be putting the same question to you with regards the women’s EWS favourites next week.

By the way, for those interested in team racing news, Cunningham joins Casey Brown, Pedro Burns and fellow Scot Katy Winton on Trek’s enduro race squad.