Eight things to do in 2017

JFDI x 8.

Congratulations you have survived another British winter. Now it’s time to plan what you’re going to do with the rest of 2017.

>>> The best new places to ride in 2017

Here’s your starter for eight…

1. Go round in circles

Riding round in circles is now fun (honestly!), thanks to StreetVelodrome — it’s a miniature wooden track complete with big bermed corners, where you can test your pumping and flow skills. Go to streetvelodrome.co.uk for dates and locations.

2. Have-a-go enduro

TweedLove doesn’t have a round of the EWS this year, but that’s actually better for new or intermediate riders because there’s now a new event added aimed at the “enduro-curious” and younger riders. Tweedlove runs June 9-11.

3. Pump it up

Pump tracks are exhilarating, easy to get into and very tricky to master, so perfect for perfecting your riding skills. Get addicted to your local track, there’s a new one opening in Edinburgh this March, the Skelf Bike Park.

4. Make a movie

Make a movie at Bike Park Wales — you don’t even need your own camera now, because you can hire one for free thanks to a new tie up between the bike park and GoPro.

5. Return to FoD

If you haven’t been to the Forest of Dean for a few years, drawn away by BPW perhaps, then it’s time to head back. There’s loads of new stuff planned from the Dean Trail Volunteers, including a skills area, pump track, new tracks, new tables and jumps and plenty of freshly rejigged trails.

6. The mbr experience

Sign up for next year’s mbr experience day. It’s a chance to be a bike reviewer for a day, back to back testing some of the best bikes in the world and getting proper VIP treatment like uplifting while you do. The only downside is this year’s event is fully booked already!

7. Fix the filthy bits

Make 2017 the year you clean up a local trail and give something back to your usual riding spots. Join the local volunteer group and get scraping/digging.

8. Big screenings

Mountain bike films are so good these days it’s a shame not to watch them on the silver screen. You can at the 12th annual Sheffield Adventure Film Festival though, March 17-19.