What is the steepest stuff e-bikes can climb up?

e-bike hill climb challenges

e-bikes can open up a whole new world of sessioning. Uphill sessioning! With plenty of banter, line choice debating, and general tomfoolery.

>>> How to ride technical climbs

e-bikes are so much fun you just can’t help riding around grinning like an idiot everywhere. And then setting yourself silly little challenges like trying ot make it up slopes that you’d never even attempt on a normal bike.

So a few weeks ago we had a bit of fun and shot the video above. We wanted to find out who the best climber is amongst us by having a drag race and a technical climb. Because… why not?

The bikes

Each of these bikes has something different to offer. Something unique that should help its pilot out at differing points in these two hill climb challenges. Different motors, different control units, different centre-of-mass, different geometries and so on.

The hill climb challenges

The drag race challenge: all about brute power (and power-to-weight)

The technical hill climb challenge: a test of power, skill and finesse

As you can see, particularly for the technical climb, e-bikes tend to open up a whole new world of sessioning. Uphill sessioning!