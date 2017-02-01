Dirty Deals: top five best mud tyre deals

Equip yourself with rubber

Nice out? Well, no it isn’t really. But January can still equal fun riding if you have capable mud tyres. Here’s five great tyres on great deals at the moment.

All of these tyres have been rated as 9/10 or 10/10 by us in recent tests.

Schwalbe Magic Mary – from £23.99

With simple, huge square blocks jutting out at all angles, the tread pattern looks a lot like a classic motocross tyre, and, sure enough, chuck it at some gloop and it’ll take everything in its stride — only a pure downhill spike has more bite. Full review here. Available in 26″, 27.5: and 29″.

Buy Now: Schwalbe Magic Mary from £23.99 to £43.99 at Tweeks

Michelin Wild Mud Advanced – £56.99 – £39.99

Using Michelin’s super-squishy Magi X grippy rubber mix (that’s usually only found on its front-specific tyres), this hefty Wild Mud tyre proved a revelation in the nastiest conditions. Full review here. Available in 27.5″ and 29″.

Buy Now: Michelin Wild Mud Advanced from £39.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Specialized Storm Control – from £22.99

A firm favourite here at mbr, the tubeless-ready Specialized Storm Control is studded with small blocks, and designed for mud, but versatile enough for most trail riding. Full review here. Available in 26″, 27.5″ and 29″.

Buy Now: Specialized Storm Control 26″ from £22.99 at Hargrove Cycles

Buy Now: Specialized Storm Control 27.5″ from £29.95 at Hargrove Cycles

Maxxis Shorty – from £40.98

The design is essentially a cut-down mud spike, but it’s proven way more versatile than a pure mud specialist and will happily double up as a dry weather tyre. Full review here. Available in 26″, 27.5″ and 29″.

Buy Now: Maxxis Shorty from £40.98 at Wiggle

Specialized Hillbilly – from £34.99

It is essentially a cut-down mud spike, with a hollowed-out, sucker-pad version of the Storm tread. The second thing we noticed is how, as mountain bike tyre technology moves forward, more tyres begin to look like blocky motocross treads. Full review here. Available in 26″, 27.5″ and 29″.

Buy Now: Specialized Hillbilly 29″ from £34.99 at CycleStore

Buy Now: Specialized Hillbilly 26″ and 27.5″ from £44.99 at CycleStore

Now get out there and enjoy the splat!