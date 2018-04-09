Dirty Deals: baggies, bike racks, bottom brackets and much more!

Double digit dirty dealing

The Easter Holidays are over and you’re feeling a bit sick from all the chocolate eggs. Ease yourself back into the saddle with some retail therapy.

>>> The previous edition of Dirty Deals: everything half price… or better!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Blackburn Local Ride Kit – £44.99 – £22.49

Save 50%! All these fancy SWAT shorts and enduro-straps are all well and good but at the end of the day, there is still a lot to be said for a saddlebag and clipped-on mini-pump, so long as it won’t interfere with your dropper post anyway.

Peruzzo Cruiser Delux 3 Bike Car rack – £74.99 – £44.95

Save 40%! Spring is here and it’s not time to start planning some proper daytrips with your mates and your mountain bikes. Take the hassle out of cramming everything into the back of your poor old hatchback and get a decent bike rack.

Giro Fixture MTB Helmet – £49.99 – £34.99

Save 30%! The Fixture is arguably Giro’s best all-round mountain bike helmet for most mountain bikers. It’s kind of got lost amidst all the hype around Giro’s higher-end lids but just have a look at the Fixtures er, looks and its features. Impressive.

Endura SingleTrack III Baggy Shorts with Clickfast Liner – £74.99 – £53.99

Save 28%! Endura SingleTrack baggies are like the US dollar of mountain biking, no matter where you are or who you are you’ll accept Endura SingleTrack baggies as a means of currency. Or something. Basically what we’re trying to say is that they’re the classic biking baggy!

Shimano PD-GR500 Flat Pedal – £59.99 – £40.00

Save 33%! AKA the Saint flattie in disguise. Now that Shimano have revamped their tier-grouped flat pedals you can get the old Saint flat pedal body shape and pin layout in this bargain but boringly named GR500 flat pedal.

Northwave Scorpius 2 MTB Shoes – £79.99 – £56.26

Save 30%! Who remembers Northwave when they did shoes with different oclourways for the left foot and the right foot? Back in the nineties. Eey, them were the days. Except they weren’t. Things are loads better (and cheaper) now. Like these Scorpius shoes.

Only What’s Necessary FR-01 Flat Pedal Shoes – £185.00 – £149.99

Save 19%! You have to admire such a bonkers bootie. No compromise design has resulted in the unique aesthetic and a frankly ridiculous price tag. Even in this sale the OWNs are still best reserved for pay day or a birthday. But if you want try something new – and out there – here you go.

2017 Vitus Escarpe 29 VRX – £2,699 – £2,024.98

Save 25%! As you probably know by now, the 2018 Escarpe 29 VRX has won our Trail Bike of the Year test and while this previous year’s version isn’t quite the same it is nigh-on the same bike. A phenomenal trail bike regardless.

Topeak Prep 25 – £64.99 – £39.99

Save 38%! Are you sick of fiddling with – and cursing at – your dinky multitool? Join the modern crusade against undersized trail tools and try a Topeak Prep 25.

X-Tools Pro Internal Lock Ring Pliers – £9.99 – £5.99

Save 40%! What’s stopping you from servicing your suspensions forks? Why do you always end sending your bike into the bike shop for a basic fork strip down job? Why? Because you don’t own a set of lock ring pliers. Sort it out and save money. Now. Well, go on then.

E-Thirteen TRS+ AM Single Crankset – £259.99 – £89.99

Save 65%! Just check out that discount. Sixty five flipping per cent! If you’re prepared to get yourself an additional BB and you’re happy with a non-cinch chain ring mounting design (which is fine unless you want to go sub-30T). A sturdy and stiff crankset for rowdy riders.

Shimano XT MT800 Bottom Bracket – £34.99 – £12.99

Save 63%! Another whacking discount. This won’t fit on the e.13 crankset above (in case you were wondering) but it will fit any and every 24mm spindle chainset out there. External BBs are like gloves; when good ones are in the sale you should ALWAYS buy them.

Funn UpDown Dropper Seatpost – £196.99 – £99.99

Save 49%! A dropper seatpost for under a hundred quid. Hurray! And the extra good news for all you peeps rocking 27.2mm seatposts, and/or don’t have stealth routing on your frame, is that this post is available in 27.2mm diameter (albeit with only 70mm drop). Also available in 30.9mm and 31.16mm diameters with 125mm drop.