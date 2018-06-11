Dirty Deals: knee pads, forks, gloves and much more!

Not-Father's Day special

We could label this as a Father’s Dy special but in reality it’s not. Not all mountain bikers are Dads after all. Dirty Deals are for everyone!

Troy Lee Designs KGS 5400 knee pads – £70.00 – £49.99

Save 29%! There’s a good reason why you’ll see these puppies in this magazine so often — our staff repeatedly choose them above all others, and after completing thousands of trail miles, they still look decent, have held their shape and are working perfectly.

Endura Singletrack jacket – £114.99 – £56.98

Save 50%! The 2.5 Layer waterproof, breathable fabric has a brilliant cycling specific cut; in addition to the ergonomic cut of the body, the sleeves are longer to keep you wrists covered and the hood actually fits over a helmet snugly. The hood also neatly rolls away and stores in the neck. The cuffs and hem have adjusters to cinch down and block the weather out.

Muc-Off Drivetrain Cleaner – £14.99 – £7.99

Save 47%! Biodegradable. Fast and effective grease cutting formula. Removes all chain oil and wax residue. Safely eliminates drive chain contaminants. Ideal for use with chain cleaning devices. Trigger spray included for easy application. Deep cleans all drive chain areas in seconds.

Fox Clothing Attack gloves – £39.99 – £19.99

Save 50% Premium D30 knuckle guard. Stretch Cordura ripstop construction. Compression molded neoprene. Single layer Clarino palm with D30 aero foam protection. Touch screen compatibility. TRUFEEL internal TPR Knobbies. Compression molded cuff.

RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post – £377.00 – £209.99

Save 44%! The Reverb is actuated hydraulically, which brings benefits of additional smoothness, however tortuous the internal routing. Also, there’s no cable to keep adjusted or lubricated. Still one of the best on the market.

RockShox Reba RLT Solo Air 27.5 x 100mm – £450.00 – £239.99

Save 47%! Springs: Solo Air. Adjustments: External Rebound, Low Speed Compression to Lock with Internal Floodgate .Steerer: Tapered Aluminium – 1-1/8 – 1.5″. Damping: Motion Control. Maximum Rotor Size: 200mm.

Wiggle Complete Bike Bag and Wheel Bags – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! Weight: 6.7kg. Heavy duty padded ripstop exterior. Dual Roller wheels on the base of the bag. 8 separate internal zipped storage compartments. High-quality carry handles and padded shoulder strap with metal QR clips. Separate tool roll. Wheel Bag Features: Separate compartment for QRs and axles. Heavy duty PVC discs to prevent axle protruding. Fits all wheels up to 700c (including 29er).

Five Ten Impact High – £114.99 – £57.49

Save 50%! The original Impact is the most popular and versatile shoe in mountain biking history. Robust and supportive, the Impact High has a stitched and reinforced toecap for increased protection, compression moulded midsole for added stability and a slingshot heel for a comfortable and secure fit. Its high-top leather upper provides added ankle support and mesh panels in the tongue and side panels maintain its breathability. The Stealth S1 rubber outsole provides sticky pedal contact and reduce vibration.