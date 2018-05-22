Dirty Deals: helmets, shorts, gloves and much more!

Ten of the best screaming deals from tinternet

A day late but worth the wait. (Hey, maybe that could become our catchphrase?) Here are the ten most impressive deals we’ve seen online this week.

Fox Flux Drafter helmet – £80.00 – £52.00

Save 35%! Seems like the Fox Flux has only been out a couple of weeks but let’s not overthink this thing. A deal’s a deal right? And Fox helmets’ colurways are osme of the most on-point available at the mo.

Specialized Dissident Downhill Full Face helmet – £340.00 – £170.00

Save 50%! And at the other end of the helmet spectrum we he have a full on carbon fibre full facer. Never underestimate the benefit of having a full facer that weighs as little as possible. After a day’s uplifting your neck will thank you for it!

Kalf Flux Chevron bib shorts – £84.99 – £42.49

Save 50%! There’s not many sizes of these excellent shorts left BUT just take a second viewing before you dismiss them; the sizing is on the mean side so your probably a size up than your usual size.

Ion Traze Plus baggy shorts – £74.99 – £44.99

Save 40%! The Ion Traze Plus Baggy Short is an extra lightweight and very flexible 2way_Stretch bike short with great wicking characteristics, and a removable in-short.

WTB Riddler 27.5 x 2.25in rear tyre – £39.99 – £14.99

Save 62%! All of this (un)seasonably sunny weather has dried out everything. Even those bits of trail that are infamously “never dry”… are dry! You may even be thinking of switching to a nu-skool semi-slick fast roller on the back. Well, here you are.

Manitou Magnum Pro 100/120mm suspension fork – £649.99 – £344.99

Save 46%! Marketed as “the Industry’s FIRST purpose-built Plus-specific suspension fork” the Magnum Pro will be just fine on any mountain bike based around 100-120mm of travel up front.

Michelin C4 Aircomp Latex inner tube – £13.49 – £7.99

Save 40%! Are you carrying around a basic old butyl inner tube as a backup in case you have an unrepairable tubeless problem out on the trail? You can save weight – and add a dash of colour to your spares – with a latex tube from Michelin.

IXS Flow Evo+ knee pad – £64.99 – £45.49

Save 30%! There’s something about knee pads. And that something si that they’re a re hardly ever in the sales. Well, good ones aren’t anyway. But wait. Look! Here’s a pair of quality IXS knee pads with nearly a third hacked off their SRP. Woop!

100% Brisker Cold Weather gloves – £19.99 – £11.99

Save 40%! As you sit down on that wall with an ice cream being careful not to let it drip down on your summer riding gloves, cahcnes are you arne’t thinking of how your hands will be faring come winter time. You should be! Get some bargain winter gloves now.

Sportful Reflex vest – £40.00 – £19.99

100% Polyester. Highly reflective vest, for increased visibility. Windproof and water repellent. Folds small, for storage in your jersey pocket. Zip garage under chin prevents irritation. Weight: 125g.