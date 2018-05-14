Dirty Deals: pedals, socks, wheelsets and much more!

Clipless pedals, on-trend length socks, cool helmets, jackets, wheelsets, bike racks and... stuff!

IXS Trail RS EVO helmet – £89.99 – £58.49

Save 35%! In-mould technology. External and internal ventilation channels with 22 openings. Adjustable visor with quick release system. Adjusting dial with precision interlocking. Ergo-Fit Ultra™ system for horizontal and vertical adjustment. Double-In-mould: 360° In-mould shell. Adjustable jaws/straps.

Madison Sportive Stratos jacket – £49.99 – £19.99

Save 60%! Lightweight Ripstop Polyester. 4-Way Stretch Waterproof Panels. Articulated and Pre-Curved Body and Arms. Single Zippered Rear Pocket. Lycra Bound Cuffs and Elasticated Silicone Hem. Reflective Prints. Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Peruzzo Venezia 4 Bike Car Carrier Rack – £124.99 – £84.95

Save 32%! 6 strap fastening. Bike hold down. Fits saloons- estates- hatch backs- vans etc. Folds flat for easy storage. Framework designed to fit over small spoilers. Maximum total weight: 45kg.

Troy Lee Designs Transit jacket – £189.99 – £75.99

Save 60%! 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. 2-way stretch DWR coated outer shell fabric bonded to brushed tricot. Taped interior seams. 2-way waterproof YKK front zipper allows for venting. Underarm vents, easy access upper arm pocket and rear storage pocket with YKK waterproof zippers. Rear venting panel allows for excess body heat to escape. Water resistant media pocket. Front hand pockets with YKK waterproof zippers. Interior Lycra cuffs lock out wind and water. Interior brushed micro fibre zipper garage. Drop tail.

DT Swiss XM1501 27.5in wheelset – £809.99 – £549.99

Save 32%! Axles: 15 x 100mm Front and 12 x 142mm Rear. Hubs: DT Swiss 240. Material: Aluminium. Spoke: DT Swiss Comp Straightpull. Outer Width: 30mm. Inner Width: 25mm. Weight: 1577g. Disc Brake Mounts: 6 Bolt. Freehub Body: Shimano.

DT Swiss XMC 1200 Carbon 27.5in wheelset – £1,649.99 – £925.00

Save 44%! Size: 27.5″ (650B). Axles: 15 x 100mm Front / 12 x 142mm Rear. Hubs: DT Swiss 240. Material: Carbon. Spoke: DT competition®. Outer Width: 30mm. Inner Width: 24mm. Weight: 1446g. Disc Brake Mounts: Disc Center Lock. Freehub Body: Shimano.

Vee Bulldozer 27.5 x 2.8in tyre – £59.99 – £19.99

Save 67%! Featuring central tread knobs, which are strategically placed to provide exceptional grip while still rolling with efficiently. The aggressive side knobs provide consistent traction.

Nukeproof Tech socks triple pack – £16.99 – £8.49

Save 50%! 81% Polyester, 18% Nylon, 1% Elastane. Fast wicking. Fast drying. 3-pack.

Crank Brothers Candy 3 pedals – £109.99 – £59.99

Save 45%! Aluminium body machined for optimal weight. Cast stainless wings and sleeve with steel spindle add strength and stability without a weight penalty. Low-profile design and platform deliver a more powerful and efficient pedal stroke. 6° of knee-saving float with a choice of a 15° or 20° release angle gives you a customized fit for all terrain. 10mm needle bearing inner and cartridge bearing outer. Brass cleat and mounting hardware included. Aluminium end caps. WEIGHT: 304g/pair.

Buy one get one half price Specialized mountain bike tyres

Save 50%! As it says really. Which tyre combo would we recommend? Butcher up front with a Slaughter out back is an okay all-round choice but we’d actually take this opportunity to get yourself something more niche. Get a Slaughter for the rear if you haven’t a tyre like that already and then get prepped for mucky riding with a Storm Control or Hillbilly front tyre.