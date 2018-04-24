Dirty Deals: jackets, grips, bars and much more!

The top ten deals of the moment

A day late but worth the wait. (Hey, maybe that could become our catchphrase?) Here are the ten most impressive deals we’ve seen online this week.

>>> The previous edition of Dirty Deals: XT brakes, torque wrenches, jackets and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Lube BOGOF – £27.00 – £12.50

Save 54%! A decidedly un-glam way to kick off this week’s Dirty Deals but who doesn’t need decent lube? It’s one of the few things that you can guaranteed to use every time you head out on your bike. It makes sense to stock up on good stuff when the deal is this good.

Endura MT500 Waterproof Jacket II – £199.99 – £124.99

Save 37%! Bad news: if you’re a Medium in Endura stuff you’re out of luck. There’s none left of that size. But S, L and XL are all fine. And it’s worth checking the sizing on as you may find that a Small will fit you even if you typically take Medium clothing.

Renthal Lock-On Traction Grip – £24.99 – £17.99

Save 20%! Add a bit of British class to your bike’s cockpit with a selection of lock-on grips from Renthal. Black, light grey, mid grey or a distinctive opaque natural sort of look, there’s a grip here to match your existing colourway. Or clash wildly if you so wish.

Nukeproof Horizon Riser Bar – £54.99 – £44.99

Save 18%! A set of Nukeproof Horizon bars are a very safe bet. We’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t get along with the shape of Horizon bars.

Brand-X Ascend Dropper Post – £139.99 – £89.99

Save 36%! We’ve encountered these posts on numerous test bikes over the past year or so and have always been impressed by their feel and reliability. The drop may be rather modest these days (120mm travel) but there’s no denying the performance.

Five Ten Impact High – £114.99 – £57.49

Save 50%! Heads up folks, there’s not a full range of sizes on offer here BUT for half price Five Ten Impacts it’s well worth you having a quick trawl to see if your shoe size is one of the lucky ones. Good luck!

RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post – £377.00 – £189.99

Save 50%! The Hoover of droppers. Or the Dyson of droppers, if you will. No, we don’t mean they suck like a vaccuum. Reverb is the default purchase when it comes to dropper posts. Still the number one dropper on the planet.

dhb Dorica MTB Shoe – £70.00 – £28.00

Save 60%! Don’t be fooled by the photo that makes it look like these are tread-less roadie shoes. They aren’t they have decently chunky tread underneath. Go see for yourself.

Osprey Tropos 32 Backpack – £120.00 – £54.00

Save 55%! A big-ass backpack for weekend away or even a bit of bikepacking action. Because it’s made by Osprey you know it’ll be lightweight and well thought through.

dhb MTB Trail Waterproof Jacket – £150.00 – £60.00

Save 60%! Concluding this week’s Dirty Deals is a smashing little garment being smashed out at a whopping sixty per cent discount. Not flashy but plenty of elegant underdstated style and heaps of on-bike performance.