Dirty Deals: droppers, jackets, large Trannies and much more!

Madison Sportive Long Sock Twin Pack – £14.99 – £6.99

Save 53%! Can you have too many socks? No. What is the perfect length for a cycling sock? Now you’re asking. Hmm… these 6.5in cuff length ones have their place for sure.

Specialized Element 1.5 Winter Gloves – £39.99 – £23.99

Save 40%! Are you shopping for summer gloves? Nope, us neither. The Beasts from the East keep on coming so get yourself prepared for more arctic adventures with these excellent gloves.

Charge Spoon Saddle – £29.99 – £18.79

Save 37%! Charge Spoons aren’t exactly expensive at the full asking price, which makes this sub-twenty quid deal something of a double value win. One of the most universally popular saddles of all time to boot.

Gore Bike Wear Gore Windstopper Jacket – £124.,99 – £62.50

Save 50%! Most mountain bikers know that it’s not the rain you have to fear, it’s the wind. The wind is your true enemy. It’s the wind that makes you cold. Stop the wind, stop the discomfort. Half price Gore brilliance here.

Park Tool Master Link Pliers – £16.99 – £11.98

Save 33%! We just used our set of these yesterday and we can’t begin to tell you how pleasing htey are to use. Not only do they remove that whole black-grime-wrestling tussle of trying to under a powerlink with your bare hands, they’re also just a joy to use. It’s hard to explain. But once you’ve used this tool. You’ll be smiling.

Shimano XTR Trail M9020 SPD Pedals – £129.99 – £89.99

Save 30%! The Mack Daddy of all clipless pedals. The little bumper car surround design of these Trail versions may not offer much in the way of extra foot support but it’s arguably nor about that (your stiff soled shoes should do that job). The extra body makes them easier to locate, flip into position and stomp and go!

RockShox Pike RCT3 650b Solo Air 150/160mm – £880.00 – £595.00

Save 32%! An absolutely classic suspension fork. 35mm stanchions are the sweet spot for stiffness and weight. The RCT3 damper is capable and tweakable damping unit. The Maxle axle just plain works. Easy to home service and tune to your liking too.

RockShox Reverb Dropper Seatpost – £268.99 – £159.99

Save 41%! Note, this isn’t the internal Stealth Reverb. It’s the original trad externally routed post. As such is ideal for that little bit older bikes that won’t have routing in the frame for internal cabling. The post that starter a revolution.

Blank Ammo BMX – £309.99 – £149.99

Save 52%! Has the return of the snow and icy gales got you thinking of taking up some indoor cycling instead of dying a death out there on the snow-drift-ruined trails? Don’t get a turbo trainer – get a BMX and Google for your nearest indoor BMX playpen. You’ll not regret it (well, other than the inevitable trips to A+E).

Nukeproof Critical DH Pro Knee Pads – £64.99 – £44.99

Save 31%! Knee pads are never on the sales are they? Well, decent ones are never in the sales anyway. Until now! [ insert something about Sam Hill here ]

Transition Scout Carbon frame – £2,799.95 – £1,689.00

Save 39.5%! Heads up, if you’re quick and you’re after a Large size frame and you don’t mind a dinky bit of cosmetic damage, then there’s a frameset on sale here for even less than £1,689. It’s on sale for £1,350!!