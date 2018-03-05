Dirty Deals: Renthal, Oakley, Hope and much more!

Post-Beast of The East bonanza!

This week’s Dirty Deals see a veritable dirty dozen of tempting offers from the internet’s leading online retailers. Don’t click through if you don’t want to spend!

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: pink helmets, blue valves, wood handles and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Renthal Fatbar Lite – £64.99 – £46.00

Save 29%! With last week’s announcement that Renthal are adding a few mm to their handlebars, this means that stock of the exisiting 740mm wide Fatbars are on offer.

Buy Now: Renthal Fatbar Lite for only £46.00!

Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon – £129.99 – £91.00

Save 30%! Yep, it’s not only the older aluminium Fatbars that have had their prices slashed, the carbon Fatbars are also out there with almost-a-third knocked off.

Buy Now: Renthal Fatbar LIte Carbon for only £91.00!

Hope Seat Clamp – £17.00 – £12.99

Save 24%! NB: this clamp is only on sale in the 349mm sizing. But that’s okay, that’s a very common size clamp size these days. In case you’re wondering, the clamp size is not the same as the seatpost’s diameter. Seat clamp is the size of the frame seat tube outer.

Buy Now: Hope Seat Clamp for only £12.99!

DMR Vault pedals – £99.99 – £68.74

Save 31%! This week’s bargain Vaults. We make no apologies for including discounted Vaults whenever we come across them. A classic pedal that, unlike most ‘classic’ venerable DMR pedals, performs as well as the very best modern flatties out there still.

Buy Now: DMR Vault pedals for only £68.74!

Hope Tech 3 E4 disc brake – £165.00 – £128.65

Save 26%! We hope you like purple. Well, actually these brakes are available in other non-purple colourways but they cost a few quid more. Still well worth checking out. Hope deals are few and far between after all.

Buy Now: Hope Tech 3 E4 disc brake for only £128.65!

Shimano Stainless Steel Gear Inner Wire – £6.99 – £3.67

Save 47%! For a while it seemed like we didn’t really need to buy inner cables very much at all. 1x systems halved our shifters tally. And the sheer reliability of modern drivetrain cabling means cables last an impressive time before gritting up. But now more and more people are switching to cable-operated dropper posts (that require tip-top cables) it’s a good idea to stock up on high quality inners when you find them. Like these.

Buy Now: Shimano Stainless Steel Gear Inner Wire for only £3.67!

Nukeproof Horizon CS CrMo Trail Pedals – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! Low profile contoured chassis with optimised leading edge. Side Support Platform. Dual Engagement Mechanism. SPD compatible. Weight: 432g.

Buy Now: Nukeproof Horizon CS CrMo Trail Pedals for only £49.99!

DMR Brendog Death Grip – £16.99 – £11.99

Save 29%! Were you inspired by watching DeathGrip (the movie) on Netflix over the weekend? Well, now you can celebrate by getting hold (geddit) of Death Grip (the grip) at a bargain price point.

Buy Now: DMR Brendog Death Grip for only £11.99!

Oakley Radar Ev Path Prizm Tungsten – £160.00 – £84.98

Save 46%! Pretty-much-half-price Oakleys designed for mountain biking. What more do you need to know? Like the look? Like the price? Click the link innit.

Buy Now: Oakley Radar Ev Path Prizm Tungsten for only £84.98!

Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses – £174.99 – £99.99

Save 43%! Make sure you click on the ‘Prizm Trail Carbon Fibre’ versions. Not only are they the cheapest – and the best looking – they are also the most suitable Jawbreakers for mountain biking in.

Buy Now: Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses for only £99.99!

Maxxis Shorty DH 3C 27.5 x 2.4 – £55.99 – £34.99

Save 38%! Despite being marketed as a mud tyre, the Shorty is actually better thought of as a cut-down mud spike for intermediate to loose conditions, whether wet or dry. Excellent braking, predictable cornering, not sketchy on hardpack or rocks.

Buy Now: Maxxis Shorty DH 3C 27.5 x 2.4 for only £34.99!

Manitou Minute Comp 140mm 27.5in fork – £429.99 – £199.99

Buy Now: Manitou Minute Comp 140mm 27.5in fork for only £199.99!

Save 53%! The scaled down little sibling of the awesome Manitou Mattoc fork, the Manitou Minute is light, stiff and offer predictably ‘invisible’ fit and forget ride feel.