Dirty Deals: pink helmets, blue valves, wood handles and much more!

An excellent compilation of cost cutters this week

Yes it really is already time for another edition of the internet’s favourite round-up of online retailing deals for the modern mountain biker.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

MET Lupo helmet – £99.00 – £29.99

Save 70%! Yes it is a pink helmet. If pink colourway doesn’t float your boat then may we suggest spending your extra pennies on a black Sharpie pen and colouring the pink the pink bits black. Sorted!

Polaris Surge Waterproof Overtrousers – £39.99 – £14.99

Save 63%! Not a glamorous piece of cycling apparel by any means but have you seen the weather forecast for the next few days (weeks, months, years)? You won’t mind getting these covered in filth and in these days of 1x drivetrains there seems to fewer instances of overtrousers getting snared in drivetrains.

Gore Bike Wear Power Gore Windstopper 3/4 Bibtight+ – £159.99 – £79.99

Save 50%! Just like you should never go full enduro, you should never go full length tights. 3/4 length tights plus long socks (overlapping if need be) are the one and only acceptable solution for leg covering on MTBs. That’s just how it is.

Thomson Carbon All Mountain 31.8mm Riser Bar – £174.99 – £129.99

Save 25%! Although these bars are 10mm shy of the socially acceptable minimum handlebar width, with a bit of cunning grip choice and application you can effectivize (new word) bar width of up to 770mm. And it’ll be worth it to have that Thomson logo on your cockpit.

RockShox Reverb Stealth 170mm with 1x Remote – £380.00 – £249.99

Save 34%! The very, very latest incarnation of the iconic Reverb. Loads of drop length (shorter drops are also available by the way) and comes supplied with the new and truly excellent 1x remote.

Shimano M647 DX Pedals – £84.99 – £47.95

Save 43%! We were reminded of the existence of these classic clippers by our recent feature on Matt Stuttard’s Hope HB160 EWS-worthy race bike. So when we noticed them in the sale for less than fifty quid, we had to include them here.

FWE Star Nut Setter – £24.99 – £2.99

Save 88%! Even if installing a new fork is not something that you do all that often, for the princely sum of two pounds and ninety nine pence this tool is well worth getting. You never regret buying a tool. Ever.

Hoy HG Cassette Lockring Remover – £19.99 – £9.99

Save 50%! Workshop tools with wooden handles are simply some of the loveliest items you can wish to own. Even if you only ever really use them for caressing in time of great stress, rather than actually using them for anything useful – it’s money well spent.

Lezyne Control Drive CO2 – £24.99 – £15.49

Save 38%! If you are contemplating yoining the new wave of emancipated enduro-stylee riders (ie. riding without a backpack) then the first thing you will need is CO2 capability. Here’s a great CO2 setup at a great price.

Brand-X Ascend XL Dropper – £164.99 – £99.99

Save 39%! BY now, even your Aunt Hilda has probably sent you the link to this jaw-dropping deal, but we’re still going to include here for all those poor unfortunates who don’t have an Aunt Hilda. Here’s a 150mm drop dropper for under a hundred quid. Wow!

Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! Blah blah Sam Hill blah blah something something Sam Hill blah blah. Look, regardless of the involvement of God Himself (Sam Hill) these bars are a total steal.

WTB TCS Presta Tubeless Valves – £19.99 – £12.99

Save 35%! Tubeless valves need replacing every now and then. They get bent. They get clogged up with dried sealant. And, more crucially, they sometimes don’t colour code with your bike(!) Sort it out.

dhb MTB Trail Waterproof Jacket – £150.0 0 – £90.00

Save 40%! It doesn’t seem five minutes since dhb’s range of mountain bike apparel was launched and already it’s being hacked down in price. It can be hard for an own-brand piece of clothing to sell for three figures even if it’s an excellent spec jacket like this. At ninety quid this jacket should fly out now.

Fox Racing Launch Enduro Knee Pad – £50.00 – £35.49

Save 29%! Lightweight, slip on, soft knee pad provides functional coverage.Articulated, perforated neoprene chassis delivers an ergonomic fit. Knee-cup area padding with an abrasion resistant outer panel. Lightweight rear stretch panel.

Shimano XTR Trail M9020 Chainset – £370.00 – £149.95

NB: this has a scratched right hand (driveside) crank arm. Click through and have a look at the close-up pics of the ‘damage’. If you can live with a minor cosmetic blemish such as that – and a realistic enough to know that cranks don’t stay pristine for very long anyway – then you need to hop on this deal ASAP – there’s only one set!

