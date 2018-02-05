Dirty Deals: brake pads, big cassettes, protein products and much more!

Hot deals for a f-f-f-freezing February

This week sees our regular Dirty Deals series dropping any themed deals and we double down on to the classic something-for-everyone vibe.

SunRace MX3 10 speed 11-46t cassette – £85.00 – £64.99

Save 23.5%! We’re big fans of products that give the latest tech advantages to those riders who are riding bikes that are a few years old. SunRace have reinvented themselves as makes of cassettes that offer 12 and 11 speed gear ranges to riders on 11 and 10 speed systems.

Camelbak Kudu 8 – £139.99 – £64.94

Save 53.5%! All Kudu Camelbaks are aimed at enduro racing – removable back protectors ahoy – but that shouldn’t stop you looking at one if you’re just a regular weekend warrior.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite Tool – £27.99 – £20.99

Save 25%! Add a little drama and ritual and gadgetry to your multi-tooling. This isn’t the most compact or indeed even the most convenient layout of trail tools but… it is very cool and addictive to use. Which you can’t say about other multi-tools.

Nukeproof Shimano Disc Brake Pads – £9.99 – £6.48

Save 35%! It’s always a good idea to stock up disc brake pads when you encounter a good offer. These pads are available in semi-metallic and – for a bit more money – organic and metallic versions.

Pulsin Organic Whey Protein Powder – £49.99 – £26.78

Save 46%! One for all you protein punders out there. Made using skimmed milk from organically reared grass fed cows. Vegetarian, non-GM, Soya free and is made using hormone-free milk from European cows. It contains no added fillers, sugars or sweeteners.

Craft Active Extreme 1.0 Base Layer – £40.00 – £20.00

Save 50%! Apparently it may theoretically be possible to own too many base layers. We’ve yet to reach that critical mass though, so we’re more than happy to keep adding to our next-to-skin garment collection. Craft base layers are the best in the business.

Clif Bar Builders Bar x 12 bars – £28.68 – £14.34

Save 50%! Moar proteinz! 20g of protein from soya and nuts. 33% organic. 23 vitamins. Low glycemic index. No trans-fats or partially hydrogenated oils. “The only all Natural Protein bar”, apparently.

Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Low Rider – £109.99 – £55.00

Save 50%! Low Rider styled hydration packs keep the weight low and centred whilst still retaining a lot of storage and bladder capacity. And being a Camelbak, it’s extremely well made.