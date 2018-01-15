Dirty Deals: Joysticks, waterproof stuff, knee pads and much more!

Blue Monday beating bargains

The second Monday at work after the new year is know as the most depressing days of the year – Blue Monday – but battle the blues with bike bargains.

>>> Chain Reaction Cycles Deals of the Week

Exposure Joystick Mk12 – £159.95 – £115.00

Save 28%! Although it’s the new year it is still quite some time before the evenings get lighter enough to get a post-work ride in without requiring lights. The Joystick is legendary; it’s the best helmet light bar none.

Currently on sale for only £115.00!

Sealskinz Dragon Eye waterproof gloves – £45.00 – £29.99

Save 33%! If you’re anything like us then you’ve spent a good proportion of the past few weeks with chilled fingers at the top of hills and mountains. Warm and waterproof gloves that still allow fine control of your cockpit are few and far between. Here’s a great option.

Currently on sale for only £29.99!

Endura Singletrack jacket – £114.99 – £56.99

Save 50%! A good jacket from one of the undoubted masters of wet weather gear. Endura are a Scottish brand who know foul weather more than most.

Currently on sale for only £56.99!

Funn Zippa Lite D-Type chain guide – £39.99 – £22.98

Save 42%! An excellent and lightweight minimalist chain guide that bolts on to frames that have front mech D-type mount fixings. Lots of folk are bolstering their narrow-wide setups with one of these for added peace of mind and safety.

Currently on sale for only £22.98!

Nukeproof Critical Enduro knee sleeve – £39.99 – £29.99

Save 25%! There’s a time and a place for hard shell knee pads but for a whole heap of riding, and riders, a soft knee sleeve design like these from Nukeproof are a good idea. A compromise of comfort, bulk and protection.

Currently on sale for only £29.99!

SunRace MX8 11 speed 11-46t cassette – £79.99 – £49.99

Save 37%! We featured SunRace’s 10 speed wide range cassette recently but now it’s time for the 11 speeder out there to reap the benefits of these excellent cut-price cassettes. At 11-146t range it matches the biggest range offered by Shimano (XT cassette).

Currently on sale for only £49.99!

KS Suspension LEV Integra dropper – £331.99 – £224.99

Save 32%! It’s a bit tricky to see just how much drop this discounted post has, so we’ll save you the bother: it comes in either 125mm or 100mm drops. It’s stealth/internally cable routed. KS have plenty of fans out there who prize their reliability, serviceability, and feel.

Currently on sale for only £224.99!

IXS Trail RS XC helmet – £79.99 – £56.69

Save 29%! The Trail RS Xc is a bit less full-on deep-head coverage than most of the new wave of lids coming out recently. Which is no bad thing if you prefer a cooler, less OTT helmet for regular trail riding.

Currently on sale for only £56.69!

Topeak Ninja mountain bottle cage and multi tool – £49.99 – £37.49

Save 25%! A very neat SWAT-style solution that will fit on pretty much any bike frame that has bottle cage bosses on it. If you’re interested in this then you should read: How to ride without a backpack.

Currently on sale for only £37.39!

Shimano Zee M640 disc brake – £144.99 – £94.99

Save 34%! Zee is Shimano’s more affordable version of their DH-centric Saint groupset stuff. 4-pot braking with typically sorted levers from Shimano and all the power you will ever need.

Currently on sale for only £94.99!

Funn Full On riser bar – £29.99 – £21.99

Save 26%! We like Funn stuff (and fun stuff too). It’s decently made stuff that does the job really well and is always the right sort of shape and feel. If you’re coming down from super wide bars then these 750mm wide bars from the muddy Funnsters are well worth checking out.

Currently on sale for only £21.99!

100% Hydromatic shorts – £99.99 – £69.99

Save 30%! Waterproof shorts with a bit of stretch and give in them. Polyester/Elastane stretch plain weave with 10K/10K waterproof/breathable 2.5 laminate. Fully taped seams keep you dry in wet conditions. Internal hook and loop waist tabs increase adjustability for the ideal fit. “Aerodynamic fit for best riding performance”.

Currently on sale for only £69.99!

Velolove Good Mood mug – £13.00 – £9.00

Currently on sale for only £9.00!

Save 30%! The ideal smug mug to either keep at work or use at home, wherever you need it most.