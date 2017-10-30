Dirty Deals: POC, Hope, Endura and much more!

Word up to the big brands

Every week we spend ages (far too long really) rounding up the keenest deals and most eyebrow-raising offers that we can find. So here you go, if you please…

POC Tectal helmet – £175.00 – £111.99

POC stuff typically carries a big price tag and even though it;’s still three figures, this discounted Tectal helmet is a tempting offer. It’s not a MIPS helmet, in case you were wondering, but it’s still an iconic desing form one of the prestige bike brands.

Hope Technology R2i LED Light – £175.00 – £148.75

People love buying Hope stuff. Even stuff that you don’t often contemplate them as being manufacturers of. Take these lights for example. A typically lovely machine bit of kit with high functionality and illuminating performance.

Fox Completion Jacket – £145.00 – £84.99

This is not a riding jacket. It’s a casual off-the-bike winter jacket that allows you to tell the world that even thought you’re not on a bike currently, you are a biker. Ideal bonfire night wear. Available in red too.

Endura Hummvee Baggy Shorts – £49.99 – £29.99

Very probably Endura’s best selling baggy short. As well as being a well-sorted baggy over short with enough pockets and adjustments, you also get a pair of click-in padded liner short inside too. Double double bargain.

Endura MT500 Gloves – £32.99 – £24.99

Designed and marketed as a summer glove but there aren’t many folk out there who mountain bike around the trials wearing chunky winter gloves. Far better to keep on with your summer gloves and maybe pack a spare set in your bag if they get wet.

LifeLine TT-01 Magnetic Turbo Trainer inc. Riser – £99.99 – £53.98

We won’t tell anyone. Being a turbo training mountain biker is akin to being part of a secret society. Or Fight Club. Hurting yourself in garages and cellars certainly feels like masochistic behaviour than anything else! Turbos are good for helping recovery from injury too.

Mavic Crossmax ST 27.5in Wheelset – £645.00 – £439.99

A very, very Mavic set of wheels; straight ‘drinking straw’ spokes, low spoke count, white hubs, flashes of iconic yellow, striking decals on the rim sidewalls, light, nice freehub noise, good for tyres up to 2.3in.

dhb Merino Sleeveless Base Layer – £30.00 – £24.00

Merino wool can get a bit much in the full sleeve and even short sleeve versions. Especially when worn under a thick waterproof jacket. A merino sleevleet is an ideal er, idea to keep your core cosy without adding excess to your upper limbs.

Shimano Deore XT M8000 Groupset – £539.99 – £369.99

You have to be careful when buying so-called ‘groupsets’ online. Sometimes it’s not clear what you get and what gets omitted. This deal for example DOES include brakes but DOESN’T include rotors. Which is quite a good idea really, seeing as your current rotors are probably fine.

Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £99.99 – £89.99

Smaller in size and smaller in capacity than other Mobi washers we’ve featured in Dirty Deals before. Which is no bad thing if you’re struggling for space in your car boot and/or you don’t really need to do much more than hose the worse filth off your bike and drivetrain after a splatty ride.

Muc-Off Wet Lube – £7.99 – £4.48

Durable lube for your chain. It’s also sometimes worth smearing some on your cleats, rear mech cage pivots, jockey wheels too. There you go, handy hints as well as Dirty Deal offers. We’re good to you aren’t we?

LifeLine Essential Bike and Chain Cleaning Kit – £17.99 – £15.98

Man, this is a dull one to end with but there’s still no denying its keen price and appealing combination of cleaning brushes and chain cleaner. Until you’ve used proper bike-specific brushes and chain cleaning tools it’s hard to believe they’re worth it. They are.