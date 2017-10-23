Dirty Deals: jackets, gels, lights and much more!

Peel slowly and see...

“Hurray it’s Monday!” is not something that you hear much but at least the start of a new working week brings you a new edition of mbr Dirty Deals.

Hurray indeed. On to the deals!

Prologo Kappa Evo T2.0 saddle – £55.00 – £29.95

A racey saddle with a big chunk hacked off its SRP. Prologo are more of known brand in road cycling circles but that’s no reason why us mountain bikers shouldn’t give their perches a spin. High quality saddle at an attractive price.

Elite Qubo Digital Wireless Cycle Trainer – £399.95 – £159.95

Another roadie-centric item (sorry!) but there are a lot of mountain bikers and all-round cyclists who like to keep on top of their fitness during the autumn and winter months with a turbo trainer. Ride indoors, reap outdoors. Or something like that.

Hamax Siesta Child Seat – £110.00 – £74.95

The optimistically named Siesta child seat is suitable for kids that weigh up 22kg. As soon your sprog can support its own head weight you can bung them in child seat. You’ll try anything to get the asleep, so why not take them for a bike ride as well?

RockShox Reverb Stealth B1 dropper seatpost – £436.00 – £249.00

This week’s Reverb deal. Available in 125mm and 150mm drops (the 170mm options appears to be all sold out – boo!) Internally routed, plunger-remote ‘Verb at almost half-price.

Cube AM Rain Jacket – £119.99 – £59.99

You can’t quite see it in this pic but this jacket does come with a hood. But don’t let that lead yo into thinking that’s it’s full-on chunky rambler’s jacket. This is still a technical and lightweight mountain biking jacket. In a fab lime colourway.

High5 Energy Gel 20x Multipack – £19.80 – £9.99

Who needs real food? Shopping is a right old faff isn’t? Why not just buy a few boxes of energy gels and get on with the rest of your life? Er, don’t do that. It’ll be really bad for you. Get these bargain gels for taking out on rides as ideal pick-me-ups.

Blackburn Heist 10 multitool – £19.99 – £7.00

Chrome vanadium tools within an aluminium pair of side bars. Everything essential included – including an 8mm Allen key that is often omitted by other tools.

Fox Clothing Flexair Shorts – £80.00 – £40.00

Heavyweight baggy shorts inspired by motocross and downhill racing scenes. Shorts like these come into their own in autumn-winter as the temps drop and the sketchiness ups. These things will probably withstand a nuclear blast.

Fox Clothing Metah Helmet – £100.00 – £49.99

Never has the absence of colour looked so cool. Grey apparel and equipment can often just look like someone’s forgotten to put the proper paintjob on after priming it. Not so here. The grey looks intentional and bob-on.

Izone Pulse Front And Rear Lightset – £19.99 – £4.99

It’s always a good idea to keep a set of dinky but bright LEDs in your backpack. Stick ’em on when the light gets dusky on day rides. Or use them in conjunction with a proper off-road illumination to bolster your safety on road linking sections.

e.thirteen TRS+ 650b wheelset – £669.00 – £334.50

These wheels come with a Shimano-style trad freehub and a SRAM-style Xd driver hub in the box. They also come with all the likely configuration of axles for everyone with pre-Boost forks and frames.