Dirty Deals: wet weather special

Be prepared. And save money.

Mud tyres, warm gloves, lights, waterproof socks, proper jackets, dim-weather riding glasses and plenty of other items to help you keep riding through rain.

And loving it.

Squelch on!

Maxxis Shorty tyre – £59.99 – £41.99

A ready-made cut-down mud spike tyre for wet and loose conditions that also involve a bit of rocky stuff.

Schwalbe Dirty Dan EVO DH tyre – £58.99 – £35.99

If you’re more of a Schwalbe fan (or you want an even cheaper tyre) then here’s a great deal on their excellent filth-friendly tyre, the Dirty Dan.

RRP Enduroguard mudguard – £9.99 – £7.99

Available in two sizes and in plenty of colours (if you’re not quite bold enough to rock the pink one pictured here).

Lezyne Power Drive 1100 XL light – £89.99 – £66.69

An an-in-one self-contained neat light unit with a rechargeable battery inside and a lamp that kicks out 1100 lumens.

Schwalbe Procore 27.5″ Tubeless System – £156.95 – £99.99

If you’ve been contemplating Procore then now is the time to take the plunge. Not only is the system now at a reduced price but the autumn and winter is the ideal time to spend experimenting with new fangled things.

Shimano Metal Disc Brake pads – £19.99 – £15.99

Get more life out of your braking by fitting some metal compound brake pads.

Uvex Sportsyle 204 glasses – £14.99 – £12.95

14% discount may not be Dirty Deals-worthy typically huge but we’re including these glasses because they are an excellent design for riding in mucky and splashy conditions.

Giro Merino Wool High Tower socks – £16.99 – £13.59

If you’re not a fan of full-on waterproof socks then you should try out some lengthy merino socks instead. Warm when wet.

Shimano AM7 Flat Pedal shoes – £109.99 – £73.49

Five Tens have ruled the roost for many a year now but with pedal designs getting better and better (and grippier and grippier) some riders are switching to less glued-on feeling footwear. And the added bonus of these AM7 shoes is that water is shrugged off and the lacebed is entirely covered, so they don’t act like sponges like Five Tens do.

Sealskinz Dragon Eye gloves – £38.00 – £24.99

Sealskinz socks for your feet, if you know what me mean! Sealskinz have been in the weatherproof extremities game for more than ost and you can be sure that these gloves will keep you toasty and dry during downpours better than any other rival brand.

Maxxis Beaver tyre – £42.99 – £28.47

A mud tyre for those riders who pedal at the XC/trail end of the MTB spectrum. Not heavy or overly aggressive but very capable at dealing with damp conditions.

Purple Harry Wet Lube – £6.99 – £4.54

We’ve been trying to stay with dry lube for as long as we could this season but there’s no denying that it’s been washing off too quick and leading to ropey drivetrain performance. It’s time to break out the wet lube. Apply carefully and always wipe off excess or your chain will turn into a furry black noisy mess in no time.

Tifosi Elder Light Night glasses – £69.99 – £55.99

Another set of clear lens, large lens glasses for cycling around on puddle-strewn trails. Don’t ignore your eyes. Protect them instead. You’ll ride better as a result too.

Endura Singletrack jacket – £114.99 – £59.45

Despite what anyone may argue, hoods on proper winter jackets are essential in our book. They help keep your neck warm when not in use and many the time has a hood been a life/ride-saver on big mountain adventures.

Madison Stellar Waterproof gloves – £34.99 – £19.99

No nonsense beefy protective gloves that are less about riding and more about surviving! They’ll be rather chunky for riding with but if it’s choice between these and freezing hands that you can no longer feel – it’s a no brainer. Essential mountain summit spares!