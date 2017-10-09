Dirty Deals: end of season 2017 bikes flog off special

Deals for two wheels

We’re breaking with the usual Dirty Deals template this week and bringing you a bunch of 2017 bikes being flogged off at some ridiculous discounts.

There’s a variety of bikes here but we’ve tried to keep the price tag to below £1,000 for the most part and we’ve only listed bikes that are still available in a good range of sizes (well, at the time of writing anyway!)

Cannondale Beast of the East 3 – £1,299.99 – £1,039.00

20% off this iconic name in Cannondale’s hardtail range. Reborn as a Plus tyre fun bike with a 120mm RockShox Reba RL up front and rolling on full-fat 3.oin Plus tyres. Excellent Cannondale Si chainset and 11 SRAM GX gears at the back.

Giant Stance 2 – £1,148.99 – £919.19

120mm travel full suspension trail bike sporting Giant’s refined FlexPoint suspension design at the back and a RockShox fork up front. Hydraulic disc brakes will see you fine for years too. An ideal first full susser and one that’s ripe for upgrading.

Giant XTC Jr 20 Lite Kids – £248.99 – £199.19

We know it’s technically a crime to mention Christmas in October but savings is savings and this kids bikes from Giant is a great looking deal. You’ll just have to find somewhere to hide for the next two and bit months!

Mondraker Neva Womens – £599.00 – £434.99

100mm travel fork-ed hardtail 29er aimed at female mountain bikers. A great option as a starter bike for anyone looking for a capable and reassuring ride with all the important boxes ticked.

Mondraker Prime+ – £,1,499.00 – £994.99

A Plus hardtail featuring Mondraker’s famous and pioneering Forward Geometry design that lengthens the reach of the bike for increased stability and technical prowess.

Scott Scale 970 – £799.00 – £599.00

An aluminium hardtail with an eye on XC raciness rather than trail sport. 100mm travel Suntour fork combined with a typically high quality frame from Scott and plenty of Shimano and Syntace kit makes for a nippy 29er rig.

Cannondale Habit 6 – £1,499.9 9 – £974.99

A well-rounded 120mm travel full suspension trail bike from the mighty Cannondale. More than capable for pretty much any type of riding you can throw it at in the UK. Completed with a very well thought out finishing kit.

GT Zaskar AL Sport – £799.99 – £519.99

The name Zaskar is enough to get many a mountain biker misty-eyed. The Zaskar is most definitely a classic MTB marque of yore and this 2017 version is a particularly fine updating and retelling of the Zaskar legend; tripled-triangle frame, loads of standover, sorted handling, good spec.

Charge Cooker 0 Single Speed – £849.99 – £679.99

Yes this is a fully rigid singlespeed on the hallowed (web) pages of mbr. Whilst we’re all about the suspensions and the gears, we can still appreciate the fine lines and puritanical simpicity of a bike like this Charge Cooker 0. It helps that it looks lovely. And for certain parts of the country and certain types of trails, it could be the ideal winter machine.

KTM Ultra – £799.99 – £625.00

A typically striking looking affair from KTM, a company not known for being subtle and retiring with the colourways! A nice aluminium 29er hardtail that will be an ideal basis for alongterm upgrade project as well as a blast to ride out of the box straight away.

Felt DD70 Fat Bike – £999.00 – £775.00

There’s no real reason for anyone to ride a fat bike. Normal bikes and Plus bikes do everything that Fat bikes do really. BUt Fat bikes are not about logic. Do you want a Fat Bike? That’s the only reason you need then.