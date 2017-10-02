Dirty Deals: jackets, goggles, tyres and much more!

October already?!

We’re switching things around a bit for this week’s Dirty Deals by putting the piccies above the product headline. We know, radical hey?

To the deals Batman!

Specialized Keg Storage Vessel – £11.99 – £5.99

Some people swear by these things. Others can’t see the point. Essentially it’s somewhere to stash all your tools and spares that you then stick in a bottle cage. Combined with a minimalist hydration/fanny-pack on your back it can be the ideal solution for some. Worth thinking about any road.

Proviz Waterproof Jacket – £74.99 – £49.98

A jacket for those who are a bit paranoid (probably quite justifiably) about being safe and seen on the road sections during dusky rides or night ride. There’s no more reflective-visible jacket than those from Proviz.

Pedro’s RXM Multitool – £23.99 – £18.03

Everyone has their own favourite multitool but we’re going to make a case as this RXM tool as being pretty near flipping perfect for mountain biking. 2.5-8mm Allen keys, screwdriver, chain tool, spoke keys, 270° tool rotation and an anti-corrosion finish.

Specialized Lowdown Gloves – £19.99 – £9.99

As you gaze out at the puddles outside it may seem a funny time to be contemplating getting some summery gloves. But bargain gloves are never to be sniffed at. Buy now, save for later. Or stash them in your pack as spares for when you’ve drenched your other gloves.

Fox Airspace Goggles – £45.00 – £35.00

Whether you’re off for an end-of-season enduro race or you’re just a bit fed up of regular eyewear not keeping all the muck out of your peepers, these a great set of goggles at a good discount.

Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner Twinpack – £11.99 – £7.99

Make your bike cleaning duties less of a chore with some of this stuff. Safe on carbon fibre, seals, brake pads, rotors, anodized bits. Biodegradable too.

Truflo Easitrax 3 Track Pump – £25.00 – £14.99

Steel barrel track pump that’s rated up to 160 psi. Grippy and confy rubber T-handle at the top. What’s not to like?

Endura Hummvee Lite 3/4 Shorts inc. Liner – £59.99 – £35.99

Good coverage but still ightweight and coated with some water repellency. Plenty of pocket options for those who like somewhere to shove their bits during quick rides or during rest stops and such like. Includes snap-in liner short too!

Specialized Purgatory 650B x 3.0 Plus Tyre – £44.99 – £22.49

Plus tyre price can come as something of shock when you first go to have a look around. Spesh tyres are actually pretty good value even at full SRP (£45) but at half price these great all-rounders are a billy bargain of chunky rubber.

Specialized Airtool MTB Flex Pump – £25.00 – £12.00

Having a length of flexible hose connecting the mini pump to the whee valve makes it surprisingly easier to inflate your tyre – and drastically reduces the chances of your bending and knackering your valve in the process.

Gore Bike Wear Power Gore-Tex Active Jacket – £179.99 – £98.99

First up, a warning. This jacket is not available in Large any more. Sorry about that. But if you’re a small, a medium, a extra large or an extra extra larger person – you’re in luck. Do you now what though? Gore’s sizing is a bit on the close side so Large riders, might actually be fine with a XL sizing.

Specialized 22 Oz (625ml) Purist Moflo Bottle – £11.99 – £4.79

Not all water bottles are created equal. What makes this one so good? High water flow… leak-proof… Purist lining keeps mildew at bay… side window shows you how much drink you have left… BPA-free… big mouth makes it easy to cob in powder energy drink.

Altura Women’s Peloton Team Jersey – £54.99 – £34.99

“The Altura Women’s Peloton Team Long Sleeve Jersey is engineered to keep off a chill in cool temperatures but also acts to remove perspiration so you remain free of wind chill. The fit is close but not restricted for a perfect on bike fit” – Altura.

DeFeet Aireator 6″ Net Socks – £15.99 – £7.98

You can never have too many socks.

Northwave Breeze Jacket – £59.99 – £24.99

We make this our third jacket of this week’s Dirty Deals – anyone would think we’ve become obsessed with the impending soggy season or something! As it’s name suggests this jacket isn’t a full-on storm layer, it’s one of those handy jackets to slip on to keep the windy and showers at bay.