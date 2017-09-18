Dirty Deals: Endura, Oakley, SiDi and much more!

Astronomical autumn sales

Autumn may have started in a meteorogical sense already but astronomic autumn doesn’t begin until September 22nd.

Why are we mentioning this? Purely so we can crowbar the term “astronomical savings” into this week’s Dirty Deals of course!

SiDi Diablo GoreTex MTB shoes – £220.00 – £129.00

Since when did autumn/winter foul weather footwear have to be ugly clodhoppers? Equip yourself with toasty toes whilst retaining a high degree of Italian flare and style with these excellent boots from SiDi.

Felt DD70 Fat Bike – £999.00 – £775.00

Nothing turns bad weather into welcome weather like a whole new bike that’s designed for extremes! Fat bikes may not be everyone’s cup of tea but if you have no shame and just want to have capital F fun, you’ll not regret dropping some cash on a fat bike.

Bell Full-9 Carbon full face helmet – £424.99 – £225.00

Sure, all these convertible chinbar lids are all well and good but there’s nothing quite like a specific full facer for when you’re giving gravity a bit of a going over. Primo protection.

RockShox Reverb Stealth – £311.00 – £209.99

As you can tell from the screengrab pic, we were so impressed by this deal on a Reverb Stealth that we had to turn down the volume on our computer. Such is the discount on offer here! 😉

Endura Thermolite Pro Biblong padded tights – £99.99 – £45.99

There’s a big ol’ sale going on of Endura stuff but these items caught our eye as being perhaps the best offer. Whilst full length tights may not be on-trend, there’s not much better garmetn to ride in when the weather is against you. Leave your baggies behind and slink your way across the splooshy trails.

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses – £248.99 – £104.99

Big and bold eye coverings form the Masters.

Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer – £149.99 – £89.99

Hose down your pride and joy at the trailhead after a ride and prevent your pride and joy from turning into a paste-coated rustbucket before its time.

DMR Vault pedals – £99.99 – £64.99

The best pedals of all time, according to some round these parts anyway.

Endura Singletrack II 3/4 shorts – £67.99 – £53.99

If you can bring yourself to wear full length tights then the next best thing is going to be some 3/4 length baggy overshorts. Endura are amongst the best available.

Endura MT500 Print Long Sleeve – £34.99 – £27.99

we make no apologies for the high level of Endura product in this week’s Dirty Deals; their stuff is so very rarely discounted that when a sale does appear we ought to highlight it innit.

DHB Troika MTB shoes – £70.00

The keen eyed amongst you will notice that these aren’t technically in a sale. £70 is their actual SRP. So why are we including them you may ask..? Because they are a very impressive design that combines no-nonsense black aesthetics with a dash of style somehow.