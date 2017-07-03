Dirty Deals: brakes, baggies, bars and much more

Bumper crop this week.

Whilst everyone else is watching tennis balls or skinny blokes on road bikes, get yourself some new bits for your mountain bike and get out riding.

Mavic Crossmax SL Pro WTB wheels – £764.99 – £379.99

Half price Mavic wheelset. What more do you need to know? Oh okay, available in 27.5in or 29in, 15mm front, 12 x 135mm/142mm rear.

Maxxis Minion SS tyre – £52.99 – £30.99

Fancy trying some of this new school semi-slick rear tyre action? Here’s your first option. Dual compound, low centre tread, aggro side knobs taken from a Minion, EXO sidewalls.

Schwalbe Rock Razor EVO Snakeskin tyre – £58.99 – £32.99

Or, if you prefer your S brands to your M brands, here’s Schwalbe’s semi-slick enduro tyre. This is arguably the pioneering modern day fast rolling performance rear tyre. Still well up there.

Altura Attack One 80 shorts – £74.99 – £48.74

A primo summer baggy short from Altura. Reinforced seat panel made from Cordura for durability during the forthcoming years of gritty saddle grinding.

Shimano XT M8000 disc brakes – £119.99 – £76.99

Treat your bike to proper bit of XT. A very popular upgrade brake for bikes that have existing disc brakes that are no longer cutting it.

Syncros FL1.0 Rise Carbon bar – £115.99 – £87.00

Don’t believe those folks that claim that carbon handlebars aren’t worth it. Maybe the bars that cost $1million aren’t worth it but carbon bars are surprisingly good place to save weight whilst also adding to ride feel. Low rise 740mm wide bars from Syncros are a great choice for smaller riders.

Blackburn Heist 6 multitool – £13.00 – £4.00

Last week we did a What to take with you on a mountain bike ride feature and in it we mentioned having a smaller multitool for local loop and short blasts. Here’s a great option for such ridings.

Deuter Ultra kids backpack – £29.99 – £17.99

Hydration bladder compatible backpack for younger riders. Can also double as a decent school bag during the week too if you want to max out your money’s worth.

BBB BTL-27L External BB tool – £18.85 – £13.30

Nice long handle for undoing BBs that got a bit stuck and a handy integrated preloader cinch-up tool thingy (that black plastic knurled dial). Non-slip comfy rubber handle for comfort. Good to have nice tools innit.

Hope Technology Tech E E4 disc brake – £165.00 – £134.99

If the everyday/obvious option of Shimano 2-pot brakes doesn’t float your boat – or offer enough power – then here’s some Barnoldswick bling sporting 4-pot braking power. Oof!

Specialized Command IR dropper post – £250.00 – £125.00

Something of an alternative choice to the ubiquitous – and more expensive – RockShox Reverb dropper post. The Command Post is a very different beast to the Reverb. Mechanical, cable actuated, indexed height positions, layback clamp.

Specialized Shuffle kids helmet – £34.99 – £17.50

A proper vented helmet that’s lighter than most (279g) and has a cool magnetic buckle system. Sizing is 50-55cm. The peak is removeable – or will come off in a big enough stack anyway.

Specialized Air Tool CO2 mini pump – £40.00 – £15.99

NB: you do not get a C)2 cannister with this pump (mainly because it’s illegal to send CO2 in the post). If you’re after a diddy pump that you can use in conjunction with a CO2 cannister, that’s what this little thing is. One for the racers or those who ride minimal.

Shimano stainless gear inner cable – £5.99 – £3.50

All bikes need inner gear cables.Even the fanciest Di2 electronic shifting doodahs still rely on the humble metal wire. There are no finer cables than Shimano’s. Yes they will work just fine with SRAM stuff too.

Shimano Deore M615 disc brake F&R – £139.98 – £99.95

The M615 is a humble but classic disc brake design. Found on countless mid-range mountain bikes and prized for its reliability and performance. A great replacement brakes or an upgrade from bog-standard OEM brakes you may be currently lumbered with.

RockShox Yari Solo Air 160mm fork 27.5in – £647.00 – £349.00

NB: supplied without a shock pump or the usual service kit stuff. The Yari is the everyman’s Pike. A bit heavier than a Pike and uses the Motion Control damper as opposed to the fancier/newer damper that’s in the Pike that I can’t remember the name of at the mo. Hey, it’s Monday. Where’s my coffee?