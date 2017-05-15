Dirty Deals: everything listed here has 40% off

The big four oh.

To celebrate the 40th edition of Dirty Deals here are a collection of mountain bike bargains with a whacking forty per cent knocked off their ticket price.

Life begins at 40 indeed…

RockShox Reba RL 27.5″ 120mm – £465.00 – £279.95

A normal fork for normal riders for normal riding. Nothing outlandish. Nothing cheap and nasty. Nothing leaden. Just a nice little fork with a 15mm bolt-thru axle, some rebound damping adjustment, a form of adjustable firm-up/lock-out.

Currently available for only £279.95!

Bellweather base layer – £29.99 – £17.99

Not a well-known brand in mountain bike circles but Bellweather are a big name in base layers. Deep cuffs, long drop back and a highly wicking fabric that will keep you comfy and keep the chills at bay.

Currently available for only £17.99!

Schwalbe Magic Mary 29″ x 2.35 – £58.9 9 – £35.03

Now that Schwalbe have come out with reconfigured rubber durometers (Addix) AND it’s technically the end of the wet weather (ha!) then now is the time to bag some Schwalbe mud tyres in the sales. These are great tyres if you’re after a filth friendly tyre for your twenty niner.

Currently available for only £35.03!

6 pack of inner tubes – £26.99 – £11.99

Although pretty mch every man/woman and his/her dog are running tubeless these days, it’s a brave soul who ventures out into the wilds without an emergency inner tube. If nothing else, you might be able to save the day for someone else on a ride who punctures and then you’ll get to feel all smug and superhero about it.

Currently available for only £11.99!

X-Tools storage hooks – £2.49 – £1.49

Whilst these may hold the record for the most boring thing we’ve ever put in Dirty Deals, there’s no denying that spring is here and lots of folks will be looking to re-jig their bike storage arrangements. Hooks innit.

Currently available for only £1.49!

Oneten windproof jacket – £39.99 – £23.99

This is a stow-away jacket with just that little bit more to it than the roadie-centric minimalist options you sometimes see. Back vent, microfleece collar, underarm mesh panelling, reflective accents, storage security pocket. If you dig the blue and neon yellow colourway you’re quids in.

Currently available for only £23.99!

Park Tool CC-2 chain checker – £29.99 – £17.98

Did you know that you should replace your chain before it stretches more than 1%? Well, you should. This handy tool will save you loads of money in worn drivetrain parts over the ensuing years. Not to mention keep your shifting up to scratch.

Currently available for only £17.98!

Women’s Troy Lee Designs ACE gloves – £29.99 – £17.99

Also available in black and flo yellow. If you’ve never tried Troy Lee gloves before then you really should give these a go. Some people end up being addicted to TLD gloves once they’ve become accustomed to them. Lightweight, breathable and minimalist yet also impressively durable.

Currently available for only £17.99!

Oakley Trillbe Iridium glasses – £110.00 – £65.20

With all the focus and hype with Oakley being about their newly (admittedly excellent Prizm lenses) there are consequently some excellent bargains ot be found on their premium lensed eyewear from a couple of generations ago. These boldly brilliant Trillbe give you the POC vibe but with the trad Oakley optical clarity.

Currently available for only £65.20!

Troy Lee Designs A1 helmet – £109.99 – £65.49

Apologies for putting a Troy Lee Designs A1 helmet in Dirty Deals AGAIN but… well, tough. A bargain is a bargain and a great helmet is a great helmet. This isnt the MIPS A1 version by the way (although that version is also in the sale).

Currently available for only £65.49!

Finish Line brush set – £14.99 – £8.99

Currently available for only £8.99!

Are these even more boring boring than the storage hooks? Maybe. But whilst you’re busy sorting out your bike storage you really should be looking into sorting out your bike cleaning set-up and logistics.