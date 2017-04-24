Dirty Deals: wheels, dropper posts, tyres and much more

More Monday mountain bike deals of the week.

It’s a fresh week so that means it’s time for another fresh drop of Dirty Deals.

Every week we round up the keenest deals and most eyebrow-raising offers that we’ve come across.

Here’s your starter for ten…

Exposure Flash and Flare combo – £78.69 – £48.69

“The Exposure Flash and Flare light set are bright enough to get you home safely, easy to remove and small enough to store in your pocket or bag. Both lights have great side visibility and a easy head twist to turn on, off and switch between solid and pulsing modes. The Flash and Flare are powered by either a disposable or rechargeable CR123 battery (rechargeable battery included) so can be changed on the move for endless burn times.”

Currently available for only £48.69!

Ritchey carbon bottle cage – £50.00 – £34.99

“If you want to shave a few grams off your bike then a carbon bottle cage is a great way to do it. Made from carbon fibre, its strong, durable and extremely lightweight at only 30 grams. As well as being lightweight it also looks great. Cut out of the arms which hold the bottle in place is the Ritchey logo which gives it an emblem feel and really stands out from the crowd.”

Currently available for only £34.00!

Mavic Crossmax SL Pro LTD WTS 27.5″ wheelset – £764.99 – £349.99

“The Mavic Crossmax SL Pro is the first mountain bike wheel to use Mavic patented ISM 4D technology. This means machining around the rim, which reduces weight and inertia to offer a more dynamic ride.”

Currently available for only £349.99!

Easton Haven dropper post – £349.99 – £174.99

“Put control at your fingertips with the fluid lever stroke and infinite adjustability of the new Haven dropper post. Not only is this post sleek with subtle graphics and internal cable routing, but it boasts patented hydraulic locking technology that is inspired by mountain bike disc brakes.”

Currently available for only £174.99!

Fulcrum Red Power HP 27.5″ wheelset – £249.99 – £109.99

“Fulcrum’s Red Power 27.5″ MTB Wheels are sturdy and simple to handle wheels that can absorb the shocks from uneven terrain whilst maintaining good traction. They have been built using state-of-the-art technology and are an excellent choice for an all-round performance.”

Currently available for only £109.99!

Shimano XT 1×11 gears bundle – £290.96 – £215.95

“Our high performance XT 1×11 speed drivetrain bundle allows you to switch to a single ring configuration without changing your existing cranks. Give your existing setup a complete revamp.”

Currently available for only £215.95!

Endura Guppy sunglasses – £59.99 – £39.99

“Keep the glare off your eyes with the Endura Guppy sunglasses. These well-made glasses come with 3 interchangeable lenses. Endura Guppy sunglasses are designed to offer a close fit that feels snug and comfortable thanks to a rubber nose piece.”

Currently available for only £39.99!

RockShox Reba RL 27.5″ 100mm forks – £619.99 – £299.00

“Rockshox Reba RL – Solo Air 100mm 27.5″ MaxleLite15 – Diffusion Black – Motion Control – Alum Tapered Steerer. Bike shops love Reba. And everybody else, too. Reba is super consistent, durable and easy to service.”

Currently available for only £299.00!

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 27.5″ – £64.99 – £29.95

“The MTB tyre with the greatest range of applications. Touring and All Mountain riders love them. Seen in fast cross-country racing, as well as in technically demanding Enduro competition. Nobby Nic enters the third generation. The new SnakeSkin sidewall is standard on TL Easy versions and makes it immune to cuts and blows, while Tubeless conversion is as easy and safe as never before. Nobby Nic is a mountain biker’s best friend.”

Currently available for only £29.95!

20% off all 2016 Haibike electric mountain bikes

20% OFF 2016 HAIBIKE ELECTRIC BIKES.

“Leisure Lakes have taken 20% off 2016 Haibike electric bikes! 0% finance + FREE UK Delivery! Hurry while stocks last…”