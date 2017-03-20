Dirty Deals: half-price suspension forks and rear shocks

BOING! Spring has sprung.

To celebrate the arrival of spring here’s a bunch of cut-price springs; suspension forks and rear shocks with at least 50% hacked off the RRP.

>>> How to set up mountain bike suspension

26″ RockShox Revelation RCT3 Solo Air 150mm – £599.99 – £269.99

Forged 6061 T-6 Aluminium (crown); Tapered Aluminium (steerer). Maximum Rotor Size: 200mm. Damping: Motion Control DNA with Dig Valve and Rapid Recovery Rebound. Steerer Options: 1.1/8″ – 1.5″ Tapered. Suspension: Solo Air. Travel: 150mm. Upper Tubes: 32mm tapered wall. Weight: 1.74kg.

Currently available for only £269.99!

27.5″ Marzocchi 350 NCR Titanium 160mm – £999.99 – £427.49

Damping: (L) – NCR, (R) – Titanium Spring k 7.3 N/mm. Spring: Coil. Seal: SKF race seal. Steerer: Tapered aluminium. Crown: Matching. Stanchions: Ø35mm Espresso Treatment. Brake System: 6“ post mount. Axle: 15mm QR. Maximum Rotor Size: 203mm. Weight: 2150g / 4.74lbs.

Currently available for only £427.49!

27.5″ RockShox Reba RL 100mm – £619.99 – £299.00

Travel:100mm. Wheel Size: 27.5″. Damping: Motion Control. Springs: Solo Air. Adjustments: External Rebound / Low Speed Compression to Lock / Air pressure via single Schrader valve. Steerer: Aluminum 1.5 to 1 1/8″ Tapered. Crown: Forged, Hollow AL66 TV Aluminum. Upper Tubes: 32mm, 7000 series straight wall aluminum. Lowers: Magnesium, post mount disc brake. Dropouts: MaxleLite 15mm or 9mm Q/R. Maximum Rotor Size: 210mm. Colour: Diffusion Black. Lockout: Crown Adjust, Remote.

Currently available for only £299.00!

27.5″ Marzocchi 320 LR 100mm – £399.99 – £199.99

Weight: 1675g/3.69lbs. Travel: 100mm – can be adjusted using spacers to 80mm – 120mm travel. Seal: New custom single seal system. Damping: AER (L), LR (R). Spring: Air. Crown: Matching. Steerer: Tapered Aluminum. Stanchions: Ø32mm. Natural Anodizing. Brake System: 6“ post mount. Axle: 15mm QR. Maximum Rotor Size: Max disc 185mm.

Currently available for only £199.99!

29″ Manitou Marvel Pro 80mm – £519.99 – £229.99

Weight: 3.5lb/1589g, 3.67lb/1666g (Trail). Spring: ISO Air. Spring Rate: n/a. Bottom Out: Rubber Bumper. Crown: Forged I – Beam Crown. Crown Finish: Black Ano. Offset: 41mm. Compression Damping: TPC Technology, Absolute+ XC Stack. Rebound Damping: Cartridge TPC. Adjustments: Air, compression to lockout, Rebound. Leg Diameter: 32mm. Leg Material:7050 Butted Aluminum. Brake: Post Mount. Axle: 9mm QR.

Currently available for only £229.99!

Fox Float CTD 190 x 51mm or 200 x 57mm – £349.99 – £142.49

This model of Float CTD came in a variety of tune options to suit specific bikes. If your bike measures the same eye-to-eye and stroke length however, you should still be able to use it. Use the guide on the link below to find out more about the shock tunes available.

Currently available for only £142.49!

Fox Float CTD BV 200 x 57mm – £349.99 – £142.49

Float over bumps with this Fox Suspension Float CTD BV Rear Shock. Features: 3-position Climb/Trail/Descend, Air spring pressure, Rebound, Lightweight chassis.

Currently available for only £142.49!

That’s it for this week’s extra special bouncy edition of Dirty Deals. See you next week for more bargains!