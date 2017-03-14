Dirty Deals: everything less than £20

Twentypoundland.

This week’s round-up of online mountain bike deals has something of a tight remit, as they say. Everything here is less than twenty quid.

What are you waiting for? Get scrolling!

Airwave Tornado track pump – £29.99 – £18.99

“Top mounted gauge for easy reading. Durable steel barrel and base. Ergonomic two-tone handle. Clever valve system that adapts to Presta or Schrader valves. 2-3 PSI micro adjust bleeder valve. 1000mm hose length that enables use when bike on work stand. Max pressure: 160psi.”

Currently available for only £18.99!

Muc-Off Hydrodynamic Team Sky lube – £16.00 – £12.49

“Provides the ultimate performance in both wet & damp or dry & dusty conditions. Petroleum free formula for eco protection. Synthetic polymers for long distance performance. Incredible durability. Pipette system for easy application.”

Currently available for only £12.49!

Topeak Alien XS tool – £16.99 – £13.99

“ALiEN Technology allows tool to separate into two pieces for more versatility when making repairs. Includes self-tightenting tools. Tools:16 Total. Allen Wrenches: 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm. Box Wrenches: 8/9/10mm. Spoke Wrenches: Stainless Steel 15g/14g. Screw Drivers: #2 Phillips & Flat Head. Knife: Stainless Steel. Bottle Opener: Hardened Steel.”

Currently available for only £13.99!

Blackspire Mono Veloce narrow-wide chainring – £34.99 – £10.49

“CNC’d 7075 T-6 Aluminium. For use on 80BCD cranks. Perfect match for BLACKSPIRE DoubleX. Cut from .160″ material for strength and long life. For use with 11/10 speed drivetrains. Anodized w/Laser etched Graphics.”

Currently available for only £10.49!

DMT Odio 2.0 shoes – £59.99 – £18.99

“DMT Podio 2.0 Casual Shoes strike a balance between sporty and casual, subtle and bold. The cool, comfortable canvas upper blends perfectly with the stylish vulcanized outsole for just the right everyday-shoe look and feel. The bold DMT logo is subtly, tastefully blended into the side for a more recognised look.”

Currently available for only £18.99!

TMR Designs Imprint Premium grips – £39.95 – £19.99

“Imprint Grips are moulded by you to the very size, shape and grasp of your own hands. You instantly have maximum contact between your hands and your bike and the contact is supported evenly; removing all high pressure points and providing the most comfortable grip shape possible.”

Currently available for only £19.99!

Hiplok Pop Cable bike lock – £19.99 – £10.49

“The Hiplok Pop Cable Lock is a simple yet effective idea for security. Normally mounting a lock to the frame would be awkward and also add weight to the bike making it handle and feel different but the Hiplok Pop Cable Bike Lock was designed so you can ride with security in style. This lock is perfect as a primary lock in low risk areas or as an incredibly convenient secondary lock for higher risk use.”

Currently available for only £10.49!

Park Tool Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair 3rd edition – £24.99 – £19.99

“Updated and expanded with new topics, components, tools, step-by-step procedures and photos The 3rd edition of the Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair provides both novice and veteran mechanics with the information needed to perform nearly any repair, from trailside adjustments to complete overhauls Written by Calvin Jones, Park Tool Director of Education, the BBB-3 is the perfect repair manual and reference guide for nearly any road, mountain or single-speed bike.”

Currently available for only £19.99!

Shimano HG74 SLX 10 speed chain – £22.99 – £14.99

“Hyperglide (HG-X) series 10-speed directional Dyna-Sys compatible chain for use with 10-speed MTB drivetrains. Corrosion-resistant grey finish on inner and outer plates. 116 links, 274 grams.”

Currently available for only £14.99!

Castelli Venti socks – £17.00 – £11.05

“Soft, merino wool cycling socks with a 20cm cuff to ensure your lower legs stay warm during your cold weather rides/training sessions. 75% Wool, 15% Elastane(Spandex), 10% Polyamide(Nylon).”

Currently available for only £11.05!

Camelbak Flashflo LR – £49.99 – £19.88

“Hydration Capacity: 1.5 L Lumbar. Total Capacity: 3.28L + 1.5L Reservoir. Total Weight: 0.38 kg (pack only). Dimensions: 22 x 35 x 15 cm. Back Panel: Diamond Mesh. Belt: Center Cinch Fit System. Fabric: 70D Diamond Clarus & 230 Taffeta with DWR + 1000 mm PU.”

Currently available for only £19.88!

Endura Humvee baggy shorts – £49.99 – £19.99

“Nylon with durable water repellency and side zipped ventilation. Includes Mesh Clickfast liner. Two rear tabbed large map pockets, two front zipped pockets, cargo pocket and zipped mobile phone pocket. Seamless inner leg panel. Adjustable belt.”

Currently available for only £19.99!

That’s almost it for Dirty Deals this week. Here’s a bit of last-minute addition…

Half price on bikes from Tesco Direct

Half price on all bikes with eCoupon code TDX-KGTH

Okay, so this is more than £20.00 but it’s still well worth a browse if you know what you’re looking for. The balance bikes and starter BMX bikes in particular.