Dirty Deals: carbon cranks, Pikes, gloves and much more

The merry month of March is upon us.

This week’s round-up of the very, very best mountain bike component and clothing deals currently available on the World Wide Web.

March madness! Let’s get to it…

FSA SL-K MegaExo chainset – £499.99 – £149.99

Total bargain alert! Carbon fibre cranks at a basement price. Run it as it is or bin/eBay the supplied chainrings, get a narrow-wide ring on there and run it a bling single-ring setup.

Currently available for only £149.99!

RockShox Pike RCT Dual Position Air 29″ 150mm – £844.99 – £379.99

Less than half price for these 150mm travel 29er Pikes that come with the quick on-the-fly travel reduction dial to help you grind up those improbably steep technical climbs. Or maybe for just speeding up your riding position for those draggy linking (fire)road sections.

Currently available for only £379.99!

Endura Pakajak jacket – £34.99 – £16.49

Ultra lightweight and windproof ripstop fabric. Laser cut, bonded storm flap. Reflective trims on sleeves, shoulders and rear. Underarm mesh vents for enhanced breathability. Elasticated cuffs, rear neck and hem. Tiny pack size, stuff sack included.

Currently available for only £16.49!

661 Raji gloves – £24.99 – £12.49

Raji gloves are very popular with riders who want a light, pared-down glove that can still cut it on the trail and aren’t too flimsy. They’re currently on half price sale – so what are you waiting for?

Currently available for only £12.49!

Troy Lee Designs A1 helmet – £109.99 – £66.49

Bad news: this helmet is only available in one colourway. Good news: it’s the best colourway available anyway! Win win.

Currently available for only £66.49!

Endura Crossbox Photochromic sunglasses – £74.99 – £45.59

One-piece light reactive (photochromic) lens adjusts to a super wide range of changing light conditions. Anti-fog finish resists misting on inside of lens. Superlight rimless frame construction. Vented nose piece for maximum comfort. Adjustable temple tips. Supplied complete with hard case and soft wipe microfibre carry pouch. 100% UV protection.

Currently available for only £45.59!

dhb Classic Breton thermal jersey – £50.00 – £30.00

Okay so it is technically a roadie top but when the weather’s against you, fashion can go and do one and function comes to the fore. Having said that, the stripy styling of this jersey is really rather cool. Bung a thin windproof over the top of it anyway and you’ll be toasty without sweaty.

Currently available for only £30.00!

dhb Women’s Lightweight Packable jacket – £28.00 – £12.60

Wind resistant, breathable and showerproof. Reflective logo detailing. Side pocket makes this jacket packable. Thumb loops to keep drafts out. Chin guard for comfort.

Currently available for only £12.60!

Verenti Mesh 29er – £495.00 – £321.75

Breaking our informal don’t-feature-bikes-in-Dirty-Deals (again) here’s a nice hardtail that we stumbled across in our trawl of the online retailers. It’s a good, no-nonsense big wheeler with hydraulic disc brakes and a 100mm suspension fork. A great hack-around ‘spare’ bike or an ideal starter bike.

Currently available for only £321.75!

Shimano SLX groupset – £626.99 – £349.95

Another outing for the new SLX gruppo in Dirty Deals. It’s hard to ignore this deal when you have a bike project on the go or a bike that’s had its drivetrain die over winter.

Currently available for only £349.95!

Gore Bike Wear Element Windstopper softshell – £119.99 – £59.99

“This soft WINDSTOPPER® soft shell jacket for recreational cyclists is the perfect choice for cold conditions. Maximum breathability and total windproofness provides warmth giving you a comfortable feeling inside, for unrestricted fun outside.”

Currently available for only £59.99!

Endura Frontline base layer – £29.99 – £14.99

You can have too many base layers… No, hang on. You can’t have too many base layers. Everyone needs at least five base layers in their life. Wear them on the bike, off the bike, in bed, on holiday, doing gardening. Super useful and comfy.

Currently available for only £14.99!

Endura Dexter gloves – £27.99 – £13.99

A great glove option for pretty much all-year-round in the UK. When was the last time you complained that your hands were too warm on a ride eh?

Currently available for only £13.99!

Cube Natural Fit Race grips – £19.99 – £9.99

Ergonomic grips, triple-density material, slightly enlarged contact area, shock X material “absorbs high-frequency vibrations”. Whatever. Lock-on grips for under a tenner. Get in.

Currently available for only £9.99!

Specialized Purgatory Control 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.3″ tyre – £29.99 – £14.99

Perhaps a little under-gunned and round-of-shoulder for a front tyre for some riders but the Purgatory makes for a decent rear tyre all-rounder for pretty much all terrain and all riders. Well worth trying out.

Currently available for only £14.99!

Good luck with your project. See y’all next Monday for more marvellous mucky marvels! Ta-ta.