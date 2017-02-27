Dirty Deals: forks, wheels, frames and much more

It's time to start your next bike project.

This week’s Dirty Deals is all about kicking off or completing a new bike project. Frames, forks, wheels, chainsets and stuff like that.

How many bikes do you need? N+1. There is always one more bike you can have.

Mondraker Vantage RR+ frame – £459.00 – £344.25

“The Vantage is available in 27.5+ to give a compromise for the fat curious. With traction to rival a fat bike but less drag than the true fat tyres, 27.5+ offers benefits to all types of riders and riding conditions. The 27.5+ standard allows for greater traction and more cushioning giving the hardtail a soft tail feel with hard tail power delivery. Build your new years ride with the Vantage 27.5+ frame at its heart. You won’t regret it.”

Currently available for only £344.25! (Size: Small)

Genesis Longitude – £499.99 – £349.99

“Genesis Longitude frameset is now officially a conventional 29er/27.5plus compatible platform. As both tyre sizes use a very similar OD measurement (approx. 740mm) it makes things much easier from a design perspective.”

Currently available for only £349.99! (Size: Large)

GT Fury – £1,799.99 – £899.99

“From World Champs to Rampage Winners Built with input from some of the world’s best riders, the 2016 GT Fury was built to excel at the leading edge of the sport. Featuring our Independent Drivetrain with 210mm of travel, these bikes are fabricated for speed, precision, and soaking up the hairiest terrain on the planet.”

Currently available for only £899.99!

RockShox Reba RL 27.5″ 100mm – £619.99 – £199.99

“Bike shops love Reba. And everybody else, too. Reba is super consistent, durable and easy to service.”

Currently available for only £199.99!

RockShox Yari RC Solo Air 27.5″ – £647.00 – £452.90

“The 35mm chassis takes inspiration from the Rockshox Lyrik and Pike with a burly construction designed to shrug off the most aggressive riding, while the proven Motion Control damper and Solo Air spring keep the fork supple over the roughest terrain. The Yari also makes use of Rockshox’s Bottomless Token system to provide yet another level of adjustment. The Yari is a great upgrade from an entry level fork or the ideal finishing part to almost any custom built MTB.”

Currently available for only £452.90!

RockShox SID RCT3 Solo Air 29″ 120mm – £675.00 – £469.99

“The SID RCT3 Solo Air 120mm Tapered 29” Fork from Rockshox is the most famous fork in XC racing. It uses the 15mm Maxle Lite axle teamed with the Black Box Carbon Crown steerer means you have a nice stiff fork at a highly desirable weight. Don’t consider this an unfair advantage, consider this XC’s most well known secret.”

Currently available for only £469.99!

RockShox Yari RC Solo Air 29″ 160mm – £647.00 – £452.90

“Yari is for riders who aren’t afraid to go for it. For the ones who don’t know where the limit is, but are prepared to find out. The climbs, jumps, vistas, and natural terrain these riders encounter might be new to them, but they want to experience them all. Yari has the same confidence inspiring strength and stiffness as Lyrik, but with the versatility of a trail fork in lower travel configurations. So riders who are constantly testing their own limits, can be confident they’re within Yari’s.”

Currently available for only £452.90!

USE Nano Tech Carbon 27.5″ – £1,249.99 – £599.99

“Designed to be pushed to the limit, the USE Nano Tech 27.5″ MTB Wheelset features a wide rim for sure footed cornering combined with the agile responsive properties of the latest carbon fibre technology.”

Currently available for only £599.99!

Mavic Deemax Ultimate 27.5″ – £485.00 – £299.99

“Developed with our world cup athletes, this exclusive Deemax is the first pure downhill racing wheelset below 2 kilos. ISM rims, ITS-4 freewheel and double butted bladed spokes give the best mix of responsiveness and reliability”

Currently available for only £299.99!

E-Thirteen TRS Race Enduro 29″ – £969.00 – £599.99

“TRS (Trail Security) components are designed to fill the expanding Enduro and All Mountain categories. Engineered to take extreme punishment dealt by riders on enduro bikes, yet they are still light enough to use on XC specific bikes.”

Currently available for only £599.99!

USE Nano Tech Carbon 29″ – £1,249.99 – £599.99

“Cutting edge MTB Wheels, the Nano Tech Carbon Clincher Wheels from USE provide excellent performance in a light and responsive package that puts other mountain bike wheels to shame.”

Currently available for only £599.99!

SRAM XX1 chainset – £295.00 – £197.99

“Developed for maximum chain control, each tooth’s thickness is precisely CNC-machined to support the chain’s inner and outer links perfectly. Each X-SYNC chain ring fits a single, universal spider—allowing you to change rings without removing the lightweight carbon crank arm.”

Currently available for only £197.99!

Shimano Zee chainset – £119.99 – £74.99

“Shimano Zee M640 Chainset. The thick-wall aluminium construction and reinforced steel axle create added stiffness in the Zee two-piece cranks.”

Currently available for only £74.99!

Shimano XT M8000 cranks – £129.99 – £94.99

“The XT M8000 Single 142mm Crankset Without Chainring from Shimano is a high performance crankset from the classic MTB group. The cranks are Forged HollowTech II aluminium to offer unrivalled strength-to-weight ratio and a 70 degree spider arm for optimal rigidity. This set contains cranks only and must be run with SM-CRM80 DCE chainrings and 11-speed HG-X MTB chains. It has a 50 mm chain line for use with 135/142 mm rear axle width and the stiffness and strength has been increased with advanced design due to use with wider spaced bearings and an oversized axle.”

Currently available for only £94.99!

Tune Black Series DMC double chainset – £617.00 – £400.00

“The Black Series DMC 29er/650B Double MTB chainset offers the ultimate combination of light-weight, stiffness, durability and stunning looks and are lighter than many carbon cranks. Compatible with Shimano & Sram 9 & 10 speed groupsets.”

Currently available for only £400.00!

Good luck with your project. See y’all next Monday for more marvellous mucky marvels! Ta-ta.