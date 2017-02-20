Dirty Deals: gloves, handlebars, tyres and much more

The twenty eighth edition of Dirty Deals.

Happy Monday! It’s time for another blast of bikey bargains from the World Wide Web. This is the 28th edition of Dirty Deals. How time has flown.

No more waffle. TO THE DEALS!

Specialized 2fo clip shoes – £99.99 – £69.99

Air Mesh upper, which is designed to shed moisture. It works too. The Specialized 2FO is much stiffer than similarly styled shoes, which is good for efficient pedalling. They’re also well-cushioned, so great for scrambling about in rocky terrain, and the hex-style tread provides plenty of traction for slippery run-ups.

Currently available for only £69.99!

Specialized Grail women’s glove – £35.00 – £10.49

Synthetic leather palm. Easy slip-on wrist cuff fits. Equalizer gel pad creates a uniform surface across the palm. High stretch, durable mesh top. Microwipe thumb surface for wiping stuff away. Touchscreen compatible.

Currently available for only £10.49!

Mobi V-17 portable washer – £149.99 – £99.99

Before anyone says it, yes you can pressure wash your bike. You just have to use a bit 0f common sense. Read this: Does pressure washing really wreck your bike?

Currently available for only £99.99!

Easton Haven carbon riser bar – £129.99 – £69.99

Borderline minimum width (740mm) for some riders but you can effectively extend their width to 760mm with a bit of cunning lock-on grip placement. 20mm rise. 200g. Great price for a nice bit o’ carbon.

Currently available for only £69.99!

Maxxis High Roller II – £54.99 – £33.99

Dare we say that it’s almost time to put the mud tyres away? Well, it certainly feels a bit milder of late and we’re only a week or so away from the month of March – which is often the time when spring actually springs. What tyres to put on post-winter? These are great all-rounders.

Currently available from only £33.99!

Shimano XT 1×11 drivetrain – £459.99 – £309.99

If your bike’s drivetrain is feeling and sounding a bit rough after a heavy winter’s (ab)use then here’s a great all-in-one solution. Slap some XT on your pride and joy and pedal away in blissful snicky-clicky shifting or silence.

Currently available for only £309.99!

RockShox Reverb dropper seatpost – £368.99 – £199.99

Yeah yeah, we put a Reverb in pretty much every week in Dirty Deals! There’s a reason for this: there’s always loads of folk looking for the best deal on a Reverb.

Currently available for only £199.99!

7mesh Re: Gen jacket – £238.99 – £95.59

7mesh are a new name in mountain biking and they make some great garments. They haven’t established themselves as a ‘known’ brand name yet so now is the perfect time to bag a bargain. Get into 7mesh before everyone else knows about them.

Currently available for only £95.59!

Schwalbe Hans Dampf and Magic Mary combo – £70.98 – £40.98

Winter maybe drawing to a close but hey, we live in the UK. It’s not going to be buff and dusty for the next three seasons is it? A step down from full-on mud tyres but still more than capable of roosting loam and thriving in rough muck, this pair of Schwalbe classics is a great deal.

Currently available for only £40.98!

Castelli Venti sock – £17.00 -£10.00

Merino wool fabric construction. 20cm cuff length. The roadie’s secret weapon and one which translates over to mountain biking perfectly well.

Currently available for only £10.00!

Giro Xar helmet – £99.99 – £49.98

The XAR offers all the features you’ve come to expect from Giro’s top-level trail-riding helmets—P. t the heart of this helmet you’ll find 17 Wind Tunnel vents as well as optimized internal channeling, and the visor is vented to increase airflow.

Currently available for only £49.98!

Evoc Rover 80 litre trolley bag – £199.95 – £99.99

Individual partitioning and compression belts offer a variety of packing options. Address card compartment. Compression belts. Removable carrying straps. Telescopic handle. Sunglasses pocket. Skate wheels (smooth, silent rolling, replaceable). Zipper lock. Volume: 80L. Weight: 3600g. Size: 75x40x28cm.

Currently available for only £99.99!

See y’all next Monday for more marvellous mucky marvels! Ta-ta.