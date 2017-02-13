Dirty Deals: SLX groupsets, SealSkinz, Reverbs, £17.50 disc brakes and much more

A great selection this week.

Happy Monday! It’s time for another blast of bikey bargains from the World Wide Web.

No more waffle. TO THE DEALS!

Scott Trail Protect FR 12 pack – £99.99 – £34.99

Integrated D3O multi-impact back protector. Height adjustable hipbelt. Helmet carrier clip. Integrated front tool pocket. Mobile chest pocket. Stretch side pockets. Volume: 12 Litres. Dimension: 50cm x 28cm x 12cm.

Currently available for only £34.99!

RockShox Reverb dropper post – £368.99 – £199.99

This product needs no introduction or explanation. Always in demand. NB: this is NON-Stealth version.

Currently available for only £199.99!

Elite Corsa bottle – £6.99 – £1.49

A good capacity bottlecompelte with a spout cover cap from a leading bottle manufacturer for a quid fifty? What’s not to love? Okay, maybe the Coke logo isn’t your bag. But if you don’t mind a bit of Coke, then you’re fine.

Currently available for only £1.49!

Shimano SLX M7000 groupset – £626.99 – £349.95

Is your drivetrain knackered after a winter of neglect and/or hard riding? Or maybe you’ve got yourself a frameset and are looking for the rest of the bits? Here’s an amazing deal on arguably Shimano’s best all-round groupset for real riders.

Currently available for only £349.95!

Mavic Crossmax SL Pro Thermo – £170.00 – £86.83

Constructed with Gore-Tex, thisshoe is engineered to keep feet dry and comfortable in the

wettest conditions. The Neoprene ankle gusset is heat and water resistant. Inspired by Nordic skiing!

Currently available for only £86.83!

Elite Qubo Digital Wireless trainer – £399.95 – £199.00

For all you basement sickos out there. Qubo frame offers wider footprint with adjustable feet for improved stability and lower bike height for easier mounting. ElastoGel roller has improved tyre grip, lower noise and vibration. Works with any ANT or ANT+ coded heart rate belt.

Currently available for only £199.00!

Shimano M445 disc brakes – £44.99 – £17.50

Yep, we’ve featured these before but holy heck they deserve bumping up again. A Shimano disc brake for £17.50. Worth getting just to have as a spare in the drawer in case your main brakes fail just before an important ride or race.

Currently available for only £17.50!

RSP Freeride handlebar, stem and grips combo – £57.99 – £29.24

Looking for an easy and affordable contemporary cockpit to replace your outdated existing setup? Here’s a simple solution.

Currently available for only £29.24!

Cube Natural Fit Race lock-on grips – £19.99 – £9.99

Ergonomic grips, triple-density material, slightly enlarged contact area, shock X material absorbs high-frequency vibrations.

Currently available for only £9.99!

Sealskinz HydroStop mid-weight mid-length socks – £37.00 – £27.75

Hydrostop is a silicone-free, elastic tape that has been sealed around the ‘cuff’ of the sock. Whilst the tape moves freely with the outer fabric, it forms a tight seal that not only holds the sock in place, but also creates a water barrier that significantly decreases water ingress from above the line.

Currently available for only £27.75!

That’s it for this week’s Dirty Deals. See you next Monday for more bargain hunting.