Dirty Deals: jackets, gloves, shoes and much more

Clothing special edition

A clothing and soft goods special edition of Dirty Deals for this week. Get yourself kitted out with some new clobber.

We’ve done our best to only list products that are available in a full or wide range of sizes (at time of going to press). There’s nothing worse to get all excited about a cheap jacket only to click-through and find it’s only available in XXXL.

Bontrager Lithos helmet – £99.99 – £45.00

Comes out of the same mould as the Rally, but gets a reinforced structure, EVA foam inserts to complement the pads and clever headcam and helmet light integration via the Blendr mounting system. The additional features make the Lithos look and feel like a top-quality product, and the inclusion of a sticker kit to customise the go faster stripes is a nice touch.

Currently available for only £45.00!

Giro Montana women’s helmet – £149.99 – £74.99

MIPS equipped.. P.O.V. Plus visor adjustment. Hydrophilic, anti-microbial padding. Full camera mount integration. Full goggle integration with strap grippers. Full wrap in-mold polycarbonate shell with EPS liner, Roll-cage reinforcement. Roc Loc Air Fit System. 16 vents with internal channeling. Part of Giro’s Women’s Series.

Currently available for only £74.99!

Endura Helium jacket – £89.99 – £44.99

Ultra compact 2.5-layer waterproof breathable fabric with stretch panels on hems and armholes. Athletic fit. Asymmetric front zipper / Slim line inner storm flap with wrap over zip guard. Rear zipped security pocket. Reflective film strips on front/back neck and dots on cuff. Soft-shell hem and cuff panels for athletic fit without need for draw cords or adjustors. Waterproof stretch chin guard.

Currently available for only £44.99!

Mavic Crossmax Ultimate Convertible jacket – £120.00 – £84.00

Two garments in one – Mavic’s Crossmax Ultimate Convertible Jacket has removable sleeves so you can change it into a gilet, making it highly versatile and usable throughout varying weather conditions.

Currently available for only £84.00!

Altura Nevis II women’s jacket – £54.99 – £35.99

New and improved, the Altura Women’s Nevis II Jacket offers amazing value for money with features such as a breathable and highly durable 2 layer fabric with mesh liner and is it completely waterproof.

Currently available for only £35.99!

Endura Photon women’s packable jacket – £69.99 – £9.99

Ultra Compact 2.5-Layer waterproof breathable fabric. Contrast YKK zip on rear pocket. Slimline inner storm flap with wrap over zip guard. Reflective print trims on shoulders and sleeves. Rear pocket with structured bonded opening. Elasticated cuffs, hem and neckline. Complete with mini stuff sack. Breathability: 10,000g. Waterproof: 10,000mm.

Currently available for only £9.99!

Endura MT500 II jersey – £69.99 – £45.49

Ergonomic fit. Insulated wicking body with durable, stretch ripstop windproof sleeves. Silicone gripper hem elastic at rear and wicking mesh inner collar. Rear pocket system compatible with backpacks and a concealed zipped chest pocket with a glasses wipe. Wicking mesh underarm panels for optimal venting.

Currently available for only £45.49!

Morvelo VHS jersey – £45.00 – £27.00

Dual fabric composition. BioActive Polyester. Mesh side panels. Flatlock stitching for durability and comfort. Glasses wipe. Seamless underarm panels for comfort with a hydration pack. Panelled construction and shaped fit. Sun Protection Factor 50. Handmade in Europe.

Currently available for only £27.00!

Gore Bike Wear Element 2in1 short – £119.99 – £41.99

The Gore Bike Wear Element 2in1 Short features an inner lining with mesh strips for a more comfortable ride. It optimises airflow to help naturally regulate body temperature. These shorts are ideal for short to medium-length rides.

Currently available for only £41.99!

Gore Bike Wear Alp-X women’s short – £139.99 – £48.99

The Gore Bike Wear Women’s ALP-X Short has a separate inner short for multi-day tours in the mountains. Ventilation, protection from road spray and many pockets combined in a rugged, lightweight bike shorts.

Currently available for only £48.99!

Polaris Adventure Trail gloves – £14.99 – £7.50

The Polaris Adventure Trail Glove is the ideal choice for mountain riders who don’t want to break the bank for a comfortable and effective fit from their gloves.

Currently available for just £7.50!

Endura Singletrack Lite women’s gloves – £24.99 – £9.99

The Endura Women’s Singletrack Lite Glove has 4-way stretch mesh across the backhand which is also lightweight and breathable. The durable suedette palm has laser cut perforations for ventilation and zero padding for maximum dexterity. Silicone print palm and fingertips for grip. Monster terry sweat wipe on thumb.

Currently available for only £9.99!

Shimano AM5 SPD shoes – £85.00 – £53.49

The sole rubber is reasonably soft, so the AM5 won’t suddenly get away from you on wet rocks, but the tread is not as aggressive as some, so on loose or muddy run-ups you really have to angle the shoe into the ground to gain traction. The trend for cleat position is to mount them all the way back on the sole, which allows your foot to be more stable and centred on the pedal, and the AM5 still offers plenty of space around the cleat for mud evacuation.

Currently available for only £53.49!

Five Ten Kestrel women’s SPD shoes – £110.00 – £65.99

Like the original, the Five Ten Women’s Kestral Lace MTB Shoe is meant to maximize the power-transfer from the energy you exert. The lace-up models are slightly less stiff, making this more akin to hike-a-bike situations and rising in comfort all day – and you still benefit from their burly, sticky Stealth S1 outsole. Perforation in the uppers boost breathability, while the PU film-coated mesh keeps moisture from soaking in.

Currently available for only £65.99!

7 iDP Flex knee pad – £59.99 – £37.99

CMYK Ltd Edition features the best parts from the Seven range all rolled into a mid-weight pad. Lightweight, flexible protection built with impact hardening foam. Compression fit via poly/spandex and 4 way stretch chassis with internal silicone grip.

Currently available for only £37.99!

Oakley O-Frame XS MX youth goggles – £60.00 – £27.00

Oakleye took all the protection, comfort and performance that pro riders demand and distilled it down to a youth fit.

Currently available for only £27.00!

That’s all for this week’s Dirty Deals. More next week!