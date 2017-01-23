Dirty Deals: jackets, toolkits, eyewear and much more

This week's pick of the online deals

Okay, okay, so it may be the end of January and officially the skintest time of year but that’s all the more reason to grab some unrepeatable bargains while you can. Isn’t it?

What’s made the headlines in this week’s Dirty Deals? Altura’s impressive weatherproof Mayhem jacket, a great 23 piece toolkit from FWE and a triple lensed pair of adaptable glasses from Tifosi.

Altura Mayhem jacket – £109.99 – £71.99

Designed for the UK mountain biker the Mayhem is a decent all rounder. Waterproof, durable and breathable soft touch 2-layer fabric with mesh liner. Removable hood with front mounted sliders. Internal storm flap, Velcro wrist closures and draw cord hem.

Currently available for only £71.99!

FWE Home Mechanic 23 piece toolkit – £69.99 – £41.99

What’s in it you ask? Chain tool, puncture repair kit, 3 x tyre levers, Phillips No 2 screwdriver, hex wrench set (sizes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm with holder), 2 x hub cone spanners (13mmx14mm and 15mmx16mm), Torx 25, freewheel turner for 1/8 inch fixed gear sprockets, chainring nut wrench, crank installation tool, spoke wrench, B.B. wrench with removable handle (with two replacement rivets), 15mm pedal wrench (combined with handle), freewheel remover (combined with handle). All set in hard plastic case.

Currently available for only £41.99!

Tifosi Lore three lens sunglasses – £69.99 – £27.99

Made of Grilamid TR-90, a nylon characterized by an extremely high bending strength and low density. Hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pieces for a no-slip fit. Adjustable nose pieces for custom fit. Included lenses: yellow, all-conditions orange and clear.

Currently available for only £27.99!

Even more Dirty Deals!

Moon X-Power 1300 light – £181.49 – £108.00

CamelBak K.U.D.U. 12 hydration pack – £139.99 – £89.99

Ibera Waterproof iPhone 5 case – £25.99 – £7.96

Shimano Deore XT M8000 XC Race SPD pedals – £85.00 – £58.99

HOY 14-1 Multi Tool – £17.99 – £12.59

Sixsixone 661 Evo AM MIPS helmet – £134.99 – £79.99

SRAM Maxle 12x142mm – £57.00 – £39.95

RockShox Reba RL 100mm 27.5″ forks – £619.99 – £299.00

GT Sensor Carbon Pro 130mm bike (S, M, L) – £4,299.99 – £2,579.40

Easton Flatboy pedals – £79.99 – £51.29

Unior Set Of 13 Bike Tools In Bag – £49.99 – £31.46

That’s all for this week’s Dirty Deals. More next week!